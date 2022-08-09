U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Global Market Report 2022: Diverse Companies Earn 2.5 Times Higher Cash Flow Per Employee and Inclusive Teams Are More Productive by Over 35%

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Market to Reach US$15.4 Billion by 2026
The global market for Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period.

We live in an increasingly complex and interconnected world where shaped by globalization and technological advancements diversity has become the fabric of modern society. Companies eager to establish a strong presence in a variety of emerging new markets have initiated the global gold rush for multicultural markets, diverse employees, and untapped consumer bases. Success in global markets requires multicultural initiatives and a sustained effort to integrate distinct demographic and cultural diversity into an inclusive environment that fits into the broader vision of the company`s growth and advancement.

This is opening up rich opportunities for companies to spearhead growth by leveraging their access to a diverse talent pool. While global diversity of the labor force is good and beneficial for companies to enhance creativity and drive innovation, the same also challenges long held traditional business ideas and assumptions. Companies are being forced to effect major structural reorganizations spanning all key areas of business operations, marketing, talent recruitment and retention functions.

Even from a business standpoint, the case for diversity in workplace is overwhelming given its ability to foster innovation, creativity and empathy in ways that homogeneous environments can never do. As markets evolve to become more competitive than ever before and the business environment gets tougher amid the crisis, companies need to remain alert, aware, agile and responsive to remain afloat, profitable and successful. To be successful in a world that is constantly changing, companies need to be leading the change rather than responding to it. Companies with more diverse teams and inclusive are better able to lead change than those with a more homogeneous workforce. A strong organizational culture and robust structural foundation are critical for achieving agility that comes from internal strength. Diverse companies earn 2.5 times higher cash flow per employee and inclusive teams are more productive by over 35%. High-diversity environments and all-inclusive culture has clear benefits and advantages.


Select Competitors (Total 120 Featured):

  • Affirmity

  • AllenComm

  • Artesian Collaborative, LLC

  • Atrixware, LLC

  • Berkshire

  • CABEM Technologies, LLC

  • CTM Unlimited

  • Deloitte

  • DiversityResources.com Inc

  • HR Learning Center LLC

  • HR Unlimited, Inc.

  • HR Works, Inc.

  • Ideal

  • International Multicultural Institute

  • Korn Ferry

  • OutSolve

  • Peak Performance, Inc.

  • PeopleScout

  • PRISM International, Inc.

  • PwC Advisory Co., LLC

  • Spectra Diversity LLC

  • Trupp HR, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Diversity Hiring Picks Up as Millennial and Gen Z Job Seekers Prefer Companies with Workplace Diversity

  • Global Workforce Composition: % Breakdown of Male Vs Female Employees as of the Year 2021

  • Global Workforce Composition: % Breakdown by Race & Ethnicity as of the Year 2021

  • Gender Disparity of People in Leadership Role Continues to Remain

  • Racial Discrimination Still Remains Rife in Workplaces in Europe & North America

  • Despite the Fact Diversity is Beneficial for a Company, the Reality is that Corporate Leaders Remain White & Male

  • What is Racial Discrimination?

  • Racism Remains the Bitter Reality Despite Laws

  • Slow Progress: Racism Continues to Survive & Thrive

  • Sexism & Racism: A Tough Combination for Women of Color

  • Ways to Effectively Deal with Racial Discrimination at Workplaces

  • Female Empowerment Still Remains Weak as Evidenced by Representation in Governments/Public & Corporate Sector

  • Top Reasons Why Women Continue to be Under Represented in Companies & Politics Worldwide

  • A New LGBTQ Workforce is Here! Are We Ready to Create a More LGBTQ Inclusive Workplace?

  • Important Role of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) in Achieving Diversity in the Workplace

  • Technology Comes to the Aid of D&I Implementation

  • Using AI to Eliminate Biases

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yetasv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


