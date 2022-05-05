U.S. markets close in 43 minutes

DiversityInc Announces Top US Companies for Diversity at 2022 Top 50 Event

DiversityInc
·3 min read

DiversityInc’s Top 50 list is one of the most highly respected diversity and inclusion corporate surveys, with thousands of corporations participating annually.

2022 DiversityInc Top 50

2022 DiversityInc Top 50
2022 DiversityInc Top 50

New York, NY, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiversityInc, producers of the most prestigious corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion ranking for U.S. employers, announced the nation’s top companies at its 21st annual event held at Cipriani’s Wall Street on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Since 2001, the DiversityInc Top 50 survey has been the most comprehensive, empirically data-driven diversity and inclusion analysis based on organization-submitted information from some of the largest U.S. employers. The assessment collects data across six key areas: Leadership Accountability, Human Capital Diversity Metrics, Talent Programs, Workplace Practices, Supplier Diversity and Philanthropy.

More than 500 in-person and 1,300 virtual attendees representing 28 industries attended. This year’s theme, ESG: Climate & Culture at Risk, focusing on the S and the G, took an in-depth look at the impact culture has on the environment and why DEI is necessary to create sustainable change. The robust line-up of speakers for the hybrid event included Jimmy Etheredge, CEO-North America of Accenture, State Street CFO Eric Aboaf and CDO Paul Francisco, President of Rutgers University, Dr. Jonathan Holloway, Medtronic CDO, Dr. Sally Saba, CNBC reporter Bertha Coombs, ESPN Journalist, and Author, Howard "Howie" Bryant, and President, and Founder of Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Rev Jesse Jackson Sr. The full-day event concluded with an afterparty featuring celebrity DJs, Questlove, and Pauly D.

The major employers that ranked in the Top 10 on the 2022 DiversityInc Top 50 are:

1. Accenture

2. Mastercard

3. Abbott

4. Toyota Motor North America

5. Eli Lilly and Company

6. The Hershey Company

7. Comcast NBC Universal

8. TIAA

9. Humana

10. Medtronic

To view the entire Top 50 list and specialty lists, visit http://www.diversityinc.com/top50 and follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #DITop50.

“The 2022 survey Cronbach Alpha Reliability score for the overall model was .89. Board and senior management accountability and a measured focus on equitable access to talent development programs were two areas of marked improvement of this year’s survey participants,” says Carolynn L. Johnson, DiversityInc’s Chief Executive Officer.

After ranking #1 in 2021, Hilton ascended to the Hall of Fame, joining AT&T, Marriott International, Johnson & Johnson, EY, Kaiser Permanente, Novartis, Sodexo, and PwC.

The 2022 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity event is made possible thanks to the following sponsors: Abbott, Abbvie, Accenture, ADP, AT&T, BASF, Boeing, Capital One, Cigna, Comcast NBCUniversal, Cox Communications, Dow, EY, Hershey, Hilton, Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Kaiser Permanente, KeyBank, KPMG, Marriott International, Mastercard, Medtronic, Moody’s, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, PwC, Raytheon, Sanofi, Science Applications International Corporation, Southern Company, Sysco, Target, TD Bank, TIAA, Toyota, U.S. Bank, Walmart, and Wells Fargo.

###

About DiversityInc: The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001 when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity-management initiatives. DiversityInc is a VA-certified veteran-owned business and a USBLN-certified business owned by a person with a disability. Visit www.diversityinc.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn @DiversityInc.

Attachment

CONTACT: Lynn Cooper DiversityInc 973-281-2698 lcooper@diversityinc.com


