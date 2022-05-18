U.S. markets open in 45 minutes

Diverzify Appoints Charlie Robertson Executive Vice President, Vendor Relations

·2 min read

CHICAGO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverzify, the innovative national leader in commercial flooring installation and interior services, is announcing that Charlie Robertson is joining the executive team as Executive Vice President, Vendor Relations effective immediately. In this role, Robertson will leverage his more than 35-years of industry experience to manage all aspects of Diverzify's vendor program

Diverzify is driving innovation in commercial interior services. (PRNewsfoto/Diverzify)
Diverzify is driving innovation in commercial interior services. (PRNewsfoto/Diverzify)

"Diverzify is pleased to work with an increasingly wide range of vendor partners across our brands," said Jordan Zmijewski, chief executive officer for Diverzify. "It is important to our customers that we have strong, mutually beneficial and consistent vendor relationships to provide clear ongoing expectations and outcomes."

This executive role will assume the critical task of managing all activities related to Diverzify's vendor program, including vendor acquisition, contract negotiation, vendor/business partnerships, and technical training for the overall organization.

Robertson has been with Spectra, a Diverzify company, since 1996, where he earned a reputation as a "people first" leader and has been a highly influential resource within the Spectra executive team. Robertson led vendor relations for Spectra since 2018 and has expanded partnerships across the nation with double digit engagement year over year.

Diverzify serves more than 50,000 customers nationally through 52 locations across the United States with a labor force of approximately 5,000 quality craftspeople. Diverzify has achieved an industry-leading EMR rate of 0.56 and has unmatched bonding capacity to execute even the most complex mega-projects.

About Diverzify

Formed largely through the combined assets, operations, and resources of commercial flooring industry leaders, Diverzify is an advanced-model vertically integrated commercial flooring resource to commercial construction and facility management professionals worldwide. Currently represented through U.S. service locations with approximately 5,000 employees and service providers, the Diverzify enterprise blends traditional craftsmen service quality with advanced proprietary technologies to establish a new standard of service for the commercial flooring industry. Diverzify market brands include Diverzify+, RD Weis Companies, Floors by Beckers, Lane's Floor Coverings, Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS), Kenny Floor Covering, CCS Floors, Kiefer USA, Select Prefab Solutions (SPS), Flooring Solutions, Epoxy S.I., Pavilion Floors, Spectra, and ProSpectra. For more information about Diverzify, visit https://www.diverzify.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diverzify-appoints-charlie-robertson-executive-vice-president-vendor-relations-301548134.html

SOURCE Diverzify

