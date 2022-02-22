U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,279.25
    -64.25 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,592.00
    -415.00 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,681.25
    -314.75 (-2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,975.90
    -30.70 (-1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.28
    +4.21 (+4.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.10
    +10.30 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.75
    -0.36 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8200
    +0.1210 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,966.76
    -2,285.81 (-5.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    840.86
    -95.92 (-10.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.39
    -74.94 (-1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Divestment of Aubert & Duval: Eramet signs a MoU with Airbus, Safran and Tikehau ACE Capital

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eramet SA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ERMAF
  • ERMAY
Eramet SA
Eramet SA

Paris, 22 February 2022, 8:30 am

PRESS RELEASE

Divestment of Aubert & Duval: Eramet signs a MoU with Airbus, Safran and Tikehau ACE Capital

  • Major step in Eramet’s refocus on its Mining and Metal activities

  • New perspectives for Aubert & Duval and its employees, as they join leading players in the aerospace industry

Eramet has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the sale of Aubert & Duval (A&D) to a consortium formed by Airbus, Safran and Tikehau Ace Capital.

A&D is one of the world's leading producers of high-performance steels, superalloys, titanium and aluminum and a strategic supplier for the aerospace industry. The acquisition by the consortium would provide the necessary support for the development of the company.

This transaction, expected to be completed before the end of 2022, is fully aligned with Eramet's strategic roadmap, which aims to refocus on its upstream activities and develop in metals for the energy transition.

Under the terms of the transaction, A&D’s divestment would be based on an enterprise value of €95m alongside with a set of specific guarantees in addition to the usual guarantees. The accounting impact is estimated to -€340m1, and will be recognized in the result for the year 2021. It will have no impact on the Group’s net debt at 31 December 2021.

In the context of this operation, a « golden share » was set up by the French State within Eramet2 with the scope of certain strategic assets held by A&D. This golden share will be replaced by a similar one within A&D, upon completion of the transaction.

The operation is subject to consultation with employee representative bodies and all necessary regulatory approvals.

Christel Bories, Eramet group Chair and CEO, declared:

" The announcement of this agreement is a very good news. Once finalized, it will enable Aubert & Duval, a strategic player in the sector, to join forces with leading aerospace players. I am confident in Aubert & Duval’s ability to develop in a sustainable manner, in the interests of its employees and its clients.

With this divestment project, Eramet is taking a major step forward in its strategic transformation and is about to write a new chapter of its history with the ambition of becoming a reference for responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources, for living well together."

Calendar

23.02.2022: Publication of 2021 Group annual results

28.04.2022: Publication of 2022 Group first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its 13,000 employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

ABOUT AUBERT & DUVAL

A subsidiary of the Eramet group, Aubert & Duval is a world leader in high-performance steels, superalloys, titanium and aluminum. Aubert & Duval designs and develops advanced metallurgical solutions in the form of long products and parts for the most demanding sectors: aerospace, defense, energy, motorsports and medical industries.

www.aubertduval.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com





PRESS CONTACT



Communication Director

Pauline Briand

T. +33 6 11 85 20 57

pauline.briand@eramet.com



Image 7

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr


1 Subject to closing adjustments
2 By decree dated February 20, 2022, in application of the provisions of the ordinance of August 20, 2014, as amended by the act of May 22, 2019.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Short-Term HODLers Drive Bitcoin Volatility, Network Activity Suffers

    Bitcoin is now facing lower demand from new users merely three months after its all-time high of $69K in November, as per data.

  • Global Markets Fall After Russia Orders Troops Into Ukraine

    Global stock indexes and U.S. futures fell, while crude-oil futures climbed, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway areas of Ukraine that he earlier recognized as independent.

  • Oil price set to test fresh peaks barring Iran breakthrough

    Efforts by governments to drive an economic rebound are likely to add strain to tight oil supplies and could send prices to fresh peaks, unless international talks end sanctions on Tehran and lead to a surge in Iranian exports. Nervousness of possible disruption of exports from major oil producer Russia as it masses troops on neighbouring Ukraine's border has already helped to push oil prices to their highest since 2014.

  • Billionaire investor launches battle against McDonald's treatment of pigs

    One of Wall Street's most hard-nosed corporate raiders appears to be going soft in his old age.

  • Russian Aluminum Giant Rusal Tumbles on Fresh Sanction Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian aluminum giant with experience of handling U.S. sanctions just took a hammering.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesUnited Co. Rusal International PJSC tumbled as much as 22%

  • 15 Most Valuable German Companies

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable German companies. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable German Companies. Officially known as the Federal Republic of Germany, Germany is a country located in Central Europe, with Berlin as the capital city, and Frankfurt as […]

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • Investors Will Want SILK Laser Australia's (ASX:SLA) Growth In ROCE To Persist

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want...

  • Georgia Ripe for Bitcoin Mining Despite Rising Power Deficit: Says Arcane

    Multiple factors as per the report play in favor of the State, but at the same time, certain hiccups along the way must be cleared first.

  • Fisker starts taking reservations for urban EV developed with Foxconn

    Fisker has started taking reservations for its second model, an compact EV referred to as Project PEAR and developed with Foxconn.

  • Saudi Aramco Sees Good Signs Oil Demand’s Rising as Shares Hit Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco shares rose to a record as its chief executive officer said oil demand continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, including in the company’s main market of Asia.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of

  • Oil rises as Russia-Ukraine escalation spurs supply concerns

    Oil prices jumped more than $2 on Tuesday on supply disruption worries as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Moscow's move drew international condemnation and U.S. officials said Washington in coordination with allies is planning to announce new sanctions on Russia, the world's second largest oil producer. U.S. President Joe Biden has issued an executive order to halt U.S. business activity in the breakaway regions and ban the import of all goods from those areas.

  • Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) shareholders have earned a 114% return over the last year

    Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares...

  • Analyst Report: AptarGroup, Inc.

    Headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, AptarGroup is a leading global supplier of dispensing systems such as aerosol valves, pumps, and closures to the consumer goods and pharmaceutical markets. With the bulk of its annual net sales coming from Europe (50% of sales) and the United States (33%), Aptar aims to increase its presence in Asia (10%) and Latin America (7%). Aptar's pharmaceutical division generates roughly one third of group sales but over two thirds of group profits.

  • Latin American Apparel Exports Seen Growing 10 Percent

    The increases in the region are being impacted by tight supplies of yarn and thread, however.

  • The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) Releases The Decarbonization Playbook for Small and Medium Suppliers

    February 21, 2022 /3BL Media/ - In response to a world progressively seeking to move towards low carbon economies, the Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) has published The Decarboniz...

  • 3 Ways Supply Chain Shortages Are Costing Roku

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings after the markets closed on Thursday, Feb. 17. The results highlighted Roku's continued troubles with supply chain shortages caused by the pandemic. The effects are hurting Roku in more ways than one.

  • Carl Icahn Nominates Two to McDonald’s Board

    The proxy fight comes as the activist investor pushes the fast-food chain to require its suppliers to change their treatment of pigs.

  • Paraguay Soy Crushers Plead for Duty-Free Imports to Stay Open

    (Bloomberg) -- Paraguay’s oilseed processors are lobbying the government to allow duty-free soybean imports for the first time in order to keep their mills running as a drought slashes local production.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Pile