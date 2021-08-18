Dividend 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable September 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2021.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $24.00 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.21 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $33.21.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (DFN)

$0.10000

Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A)

$0.04583

Ex-Dividend Date:

August 30, 2021

Record Date:

August 31, 2021

Payable Date:

September 10, 2021


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.dividend15.com
info@quadravest.com


