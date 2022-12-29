DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT: ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSE: ZHDG) on 12/22/2022 declared a dividend of $0.5667 per share

ZEGA Financial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF/Tidal ETF Trust (NYSE: ZHDG) on December 22, 2022 declared a dividend of $0.5667 per share payable on December 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 27, 2022. Dividend amount recorded is an increase of $0.2867 from last dividend paid.



The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSE: ZHDG), has a current dividend yield of 3.46%. The 30-day SEC yield is 3.12%.

The stock price closed December 22, 2022 at $16.37 and has a 52-week high/low of $21.20 and $16.20.

For more information and to view standardized returns for ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF current dividend information as per the date of this press release is:

Dividend Declaration Date: December 22, 2022

Dividend Ex Date: December 23, 2022

Dividend Record Date: December 27, 2022

Dividend Payment Date: December 28, 2022

Dividend Amount: $0.5667

The performance data quoted above represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted above. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (833) 415-4006.

ABOUT ZEGA Financial

Founded in 2011, ZEGA Financial is an SEC-registered investment adviser and investment manager that specializes in derivatives. The firm leverages technology, data, experience, and proprietary strategies to craft products and services for advisors and individual investors. ZEGA Financial helps investors successfully navigate volatile and uncertain markets through innovative hedging strategies. The firm's founding principles grew out of the bestselling book co-authored by Jay Pestrichelli, ZEGA's CEO and Co-Founder, entitled "Buy and Hedge, the Five Iron Rules for Investing Over the Long Term." His book highlights how to bridge the complicated nature of options investing with the needs of the everyday investor. ZEGA is the sub-adviser for the ZEGA

Buy and Hedge ETF.



ABOUT TIDAL FINANCIAL GROUP

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal is a boutique multi-manager ETF platform whose mission is to disrupt the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed and sold. With a transparent, partnership approach, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. As advocates for ETF innovation, Tidal helps institutions and RIAs launch interesting and viable ETFs. For more information, visit tidalfinancialgroup.com

DISCLOSURES



FUND RISKS:

Equity Market Risk. The equity securities underlying the Fund's option investments may experience sudden, unpredictable drops in value or long periods of decline in value.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund invests in options, which are a form of derivative investment. Derivatives have risks, including the imperfect correlation between the value of such instruments and the underlying assets or index; the loss of principal, including the potential loss of amounts greater than the initial amount invested in the derivative instrument; and ii liquidity of the derivative investments. The derivatives used by the Fund may give rise to a form of leverage. Leverage magnifies the potential for gain and the risk of loss.

As with all ETFs, Shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. Although it is expected that the market price of Shares will approximate the Fund's NAV, there may be times when the market price of Shares is more than the NAV intra-day (premium) or less than the NAV intra-day (discount) due to supply and demand of Shares or during periods of market volatility.

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities directly or through ETFs or other investment companies. Fixed income securities are subject to interest rate risk (discussed further herein). call risk, prepayment and extension risk, credit risk (discussed further herein), and liquidity risk. Interest rates may go up resulting in a decrease in the value of the fixed income securities held by the Fund. Credit risk is the risk that an issuer will not make timely payments of principal and interest. Because the Fund is "non-diversified," it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund. As a result, a decline in the value of an investment in a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers could cause the Fund's overall value to decline to a greater degree than if the Fund held a more diversified portfolio.

Dividends are not guaranteed and the fund’s future abilities to pay dividends may be limited.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history.

The 30-Day SEC Yield is calculated with a standardized formula mandated by the SEC. The formula is based on the maximum offering price per share and does not reflect waivers in effect.

The dividend yield is a financial ratio that shows how much a company pays out in dividends each year relative to its stock price.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT Scott Gamm scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com



