Dividend approval

Financière de Tubize SA
·1 min read
Press release

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Eric Nys, general manager, eric.nys@financiere-tubize.be

Dividend confirmation

28 April 2023

The general shareholders meeting of 28 April 2023 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2022, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.86 per share.

The dividend will be payable as from 5 May 2023 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 18.

Ex-coupon                       3 May 2023
Record date                    4 May 2023
Payment date                5 May 2023

The board of directors