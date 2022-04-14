U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

Dividend Declaration

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
·1 min read

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 21 April 2022, record date as of the 22 April 2022 & payment date is the 06 May 2022:

Share Class Description

ISIN

Per Share Rate

JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)

IE000WGK3YY5

0.244800

JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)

IE000Y4K4833

0.041300

JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)

IE000HFXP0D2

0.144100

JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)

IE000P334X90

0.088500

JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)

IE00BN4RDY28

0.695200

JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)

IE00BJK9H860

0.105400

JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)

IE00BDFC6Q91

0.054600

JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)

IE00BJLTWS02

0.295200

JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)

IE00BDFC6G93

0.390800

JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)

IE00BD9MMG79

0.053500

JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)

IE00BD9MMC32

0.021600

JPM RMB ULTRA SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF -USD (DIST)

IE00BMDV7461

0.111200

Enquiries:

Matheson

Yvonne Lappin

Phone: +353 1 232 2000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


