Dividend Declaration

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
·2 min read

For Immediate Release: 29 December 2022

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to December 2022.

Announcement Date:        29-Dec-22
Ex-Date:                          05-Jan-23
Record Date:                    06-Jan-23
Payment Date:                 18-Jan-23

Sub-Fund/Share Class

ISIN

Currency

Amount per Share

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF

IE00BQQ3Q067

USD

0.701

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF

IE00BQZJBM26

USD

0.39

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF

IE00BQZJBQ63

USD

0.1801

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF

IE00BQZJBX31

EUR

0.186

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF

IE00BQZJC527

EUR

0.2948

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged

IE00BVXC4854

USD

0.2343

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged

IE00BYQCZF74

GBP

0.1482*

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged

IE00BVXBH163

USD

0.042

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged

IE00BYQCZQ89

GBP

0.0416*

WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF

IE00BYPGTJ26

GBP

0.1102

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD

IE00BZ1GHD37

USD

0.0817

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR

IE00BZ56SY76

EUR

0.0707

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD

IE00BZ56RD98

USD

0.1215

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD

IE00BZ56RN96

USD

0.2755

WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD

IE00BZ0XVF52

USD

2.4988

WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged

IE00BFNNN012

USD

2.8463

WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged

IE00BFNNN236

EUR

2.5669*

WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged

IE00BFNNN459

GBP

2.6776*

WisdomTree EUR Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EUR

IE00BD49R912

EUR

0.2165

WisdomTree EUR Government Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EUR

IE00BD49RJ15

EUR

0.202

WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD

IE00BJFN5P63

USD

0.4671

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate UCITS ETF - USD

IE000X9TLGN8

USD

0.1499

* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 28 December.

 

 

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited        Tadhg Ó Rodaigh                +353 1 776 3628

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited           Paul Boland                        +353 1 697 1684


