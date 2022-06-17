U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

Dividend Declaration

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
·1 min read
  • HHV.L

17 June 2022

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Dividend Announcement

Further to the announcement of the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six month period ending 31 March 2022, the Company declares its interim dividend payment of 1.00 pence per share, as timetabled below:

Ex-Dividend Date:

30 June 2022

Record Date:

1 July 2022

Payment Date

29 July 2022

The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment scheme (DRIS) is 8 July 2022 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe

HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 20 3893 1005
+44 20 3832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


