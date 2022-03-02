U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,395.83
    +89.57 (+2.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,943.05
    +648.10 (+1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,779.60
    +247.14 (+1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.31
    +49.81 (+2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.19
    +8.78 (+8.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.60
    -12.20 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.40
    -0.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1126
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5670
    +0.6770 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,736.00
    -151.97 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.65
    -14.89 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

DIVIDEND GROWTH SPLIT CORP. ANNOUNCES OVERNIGHT OFFERING

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DDWWF
  • DGS-PA.TO

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: DGS) (TSX: DGS.PR.A) Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce it is undertaking an overnight treasury offering of class A and preferred shares (the "Class A Shares" and "Preferred Shares", respectively).

The sales period for this overnight offering will end at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The offering is expected to close on or about March 9, 2022 and is subject to certain closing conditions including approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

The Class A Shares will be offered at a price of $6.80 per Class A Share for a distribution rate of 17.6% on the issue price, and the Preferred Shares will be offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share for a yield to maturity of 5.5%.(1) The closing market price on the TSX for each of the Class A Shares and Preferred Shares on March 1, 2022 was $6.87 and $10.07, respectively. The Class A Share and Preferred Share offering prices were determined so as to be non-dilutive to the most recently calculated net asset value per unit of the Company ("Unit") (calculated as at February 24, 2022), as adjusted for dividends and certain expenses to be accrued prior to or upon settlement of the offering. The offering is being led by RBC Capital Markets.

The Company invests in a portfolio (the "Portfolio") consisting primarily of equity securities of Canadian dividend growth companies. In addition, the Company may hold up to 20% of the total assets of the Portfolio in global dividend growth companies for diversification and improved return potential, at the discretion of Brompton Funds Limited (the "Manager"). In order to qualify for inclusion in the Portfolio, at the time of investment and at the time of each periodic reconstitution and/or rebalancing, each dividend growth company included in the Portfolio must have (i) a market capitalization of at least CDN$2.0 billion; and (ii) a history of dividend growth or, in the Manager's view, have high potential for future dividend growth.

The investment objectives for the Class A Shares are to provide holders with regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be at least $0.10 per Class A Share and to provide the opportunity for growth in the net asset value per Class A Share.

The investment objectives for the Preferred Shares are to provide holders with fixed cumulative preferential quarterly cash distributions, currently in the amount of $0.1375 per Preferred Share, and to return the original issue price to holders of Preferred Shares on September 27, 2024.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

(1)

See Performance table below. No cash distributions will be paid on the Class A Shares if, after the payment of a cash distribution by the Company, the net asset value per Unit (consisting of 1 Class A Share and 1 Preferred Share) would be less than $15.00. Yield to maturity for the Preferred Share is based on maturity date of September 27, 2024.

A short form base shelf prospectus containing important detailed information about the securities being offered has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Copies of the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from a member of the syndicate. The Company intends to file a supplement to the short form base shelf prospectus, and investors should read the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement before making an investment decision. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities being offered until the prospectus supplement has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the Company on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the Company and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Company in its public filings available at www.sedar.com. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Dividend Growth Split Corp.
Compound Annual NAV Returns to January 31, 2022

1-Yr

3-Yr

5-Yr

10-Yr

S.I.

Class A Shares (TSX: DGS)

89.7%

26.7%

11.8%

16.3%

10.0%

Preferred Shares (TSX: DGS.PR.A)

5.6%

5.6%

5.5%

5.4%

5.4%

Dividend Growth Split Corp. – Unit

29.3%

12.8%

7.8%

9.7%

7.0%

Returns are for the periods ended January 31, 2022 and are unaudited. Inception date December 3, 2007. The table shows the Company's compound return on a Class A Share, Preferred Share and Unit for each period indicated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Company, to the future outlook of the Company and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE Dividend Growth Split Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c1854.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Agenus Stock Is Crushing It Today

    Shares of clinical-stage immunotherapy company Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) were up by a healthy 18% as of 1:09 p.m. ET on Wednesday. What appears to really be moving the stock, though, is a price target upgrade by financial firm H.C. Wainwright. In response to the impressive clinical progress of Agenus' anti-cancer checkpoint inhibitor platform, Wainwright raised its 12-month price target on the biotech's shares to $14 ahead of the opening bell this morning.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Rivian Is Falling, But 1 Surprise Winner Is Helping Lift the Nasdaq

    2022 has gotten off to a volatile start on Wall Street, and even the high-flying Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) hasn't been immune from the ups and downs of the stock market. After seeing some losses earlier in the week, though, the Nasdaq got a much-needed boost on Wednesday. One notable decliner was Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which made a controversial move that risks the loyalty of its early adopters.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a payments platform, were skyrocketing this morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Investors reacted positively to the company beating analysts' consensus estimate for revenue in the quarter and pushed the tech stock up by 10% as of 10:29 a.m. ET. Paysafe's sales of $371.7 million in the fourth quarter were essentially flat on a year-over-year basis, but that revenue easily beat Wall Street's consensus estimate of $357.4 million for the quarter.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds. There is a lot of concern around the economic impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on markets […]

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Catching Fire Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up by 4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The drugmaker's stock is rising today in response to two separate catalysts. First up, President Joe Biden's Test to Treat initiative, announced during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, ought to be a boon for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • SoFi Stock: Buy or Sell on the Earnings Report? Here's What the Chart Says.

    Shares of SoFi Technologies were jumping in Tuesday's after-hours session, up about 23%. Recently, though, SoFi stock traded up around 6%. The Wednesday move comes after the San Francisco financial-services provider posted better-than-expected earnings on Tuesday after the close.

  • Nordstrom stock jumps on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss why Nordstrom stock is soaring after the company reported earnings.

  • Why Roblox Stock Slumped 21.7% in February

    Investors lost confidence in Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) in the second month of 2022 after the company reported underwhelming revenue and user growth for the fourth quarter of 2021. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of the gaming platform dropped 21.7% in February. On Feb. 15, Roblox released its earnings report for Q4 2021.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) are falling today despite gains for the broader market. The company's stock was down roughly 4.8% as of 12:40 p.m. ET Wednesday in conjunction with the announcement of a new partnership with Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J). Palantir stock has been volatile in recent months and has seen particularly turbulent trading following its fourth-quarter report in mid-February, so it's difficult to say how much of today's movement is connected to the news of the Jacobs partnership or other catalysts at play.

  • Can Sundial Growers Get Back to $1 in 2022?

    Canadian pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is in danger of having to do a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq if it can't get its shares up. Last year, the meme hype and retail investors propped up Sundial's stock much higher than that. Data from Google (which Alphabet owns) shows that interest in Sundial has waned over the past year.

  • Paysafe Stock Soared Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) investors pushed the payment processing company's share price up 10% Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Investors were no doubt pleased that the company reported fourth-quarter sales that beat the company's own revenue guidance and outpaced Wall Street's expectations. Revenue was flat year over year at $371.7 million but beat management's own guidance of $365 million for the quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of $357.4 million.

  • Is Block Stock a Buy Now?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock rallied 7% on Feb. 24, just ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report. How rapidly is Block growing? During the fourth quarter, Block's revenue rose 29% year over year to $4.08 billion, which beat analysts' expectations by $20 million.

  • Why First Solar's Stock Is Falling Today

    Poor fourth-quarter cash flow and weak guidance have investors seeing gray skies ahead for this solar panel maker.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireU.S. Says Russia Stalled; Moscow Exchange Closed: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, w

  • What Is Caterpillar Inc.'s (NYSE:CAT) Share Price Doing?

    Caterpillar Inc. ( NYSE:CAT ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last...