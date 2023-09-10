Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Lii Hen Industries Bhd (KLSE:LIIHEN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Lii Hen Industries Bhd (KLSE:LIIHEN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Lii Hen Industries Bhd's shares before the 14th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.013 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.049 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Lii Hen Industries Bhd stock has a trailing yield of around 5.7% on the current share price of MYR0.87. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Lii Hen Industries Bhd can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Lii Hen Industries Bhd paid out a comfortable 41% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Lii Hen Industries Bhd generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 112% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Lii Hen Industries Bhd does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

While Lii Hen Industries Bhd's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Lii Hen Industries Bhd to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Lii Hen Industries Bhd's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Lii Hen Industries Bhd has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Lii Hen Industries Bhd an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's disappointing to see earnings per share have fallen slightly, even though Lii Hen Industries Bhd is paying out less than half its income as dividends. It's also paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow, which makes us wonder just how sustainable the dividend really is. It's not that we think Lii Hen Industries Bhd is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Lii Hen Industries Bhd don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Lii Hen Industries Bhd (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

