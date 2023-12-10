Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad (KLSE:KERJAYA) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad (KLSE:KERJAYA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's shares on or after the 14th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.02 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.06 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current stock price of MYR1.44. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. It paid out 81% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the past year it paid out 124% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

While Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.1% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad? It's not great to see earnings per share have been flat and that the company paid out an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow over the past year. Cash flows are typically more volatile than earnings, but this is still not what we like to see. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

