Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Ho Bee Land Limited (SGX:H13) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Ho Bee Land Limited (SGX:H13) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Ho Bee Land's shares on or after the 12th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.08 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed S$0.08 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Ho Bee Land has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of SGD2.15. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Ho Bee Land paid out a comfortable 32% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 116% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Ho Bee Land paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Ho Bee Land's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Ho Bee Land's earnings per share have dropped 7.8% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Ho Bee Land has delivered an average of 4.8% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Is Ho Bee Land an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's disappointing to see earnings per share declining, and this would ordinarily be enough to discourage us from most dividend stocks, even though Ho Bee Land is paying out less than half its income as dividends. However, it's also paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow, which makes us wonder just how sustainable the dividend really is. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

So if you're still interested in Ho Bee Land despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Ho Bee Land (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

