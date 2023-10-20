Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy South Port New Zealand Limited (NZSE:SPN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like South Port New Zealand Limited (NZSE:SPN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase South Port New Zealand's shares before the 25th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 7th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.23 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of NZ$0.27 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, South Port New Zealand has a trailing yield of approximately 3.7% on its current stock price of NZ$7.37. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether South Port New Zealand's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether South Port New Zealand has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. South Port New Zealand is paying out an acceptable 60% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether South Port New Zealand generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out an unsustainably high 341% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. Our definition of free cash flow excludes cash generated from asset sales, so since South Port New Zealand is paying out such a high percentage of its cash flow, it might be worth seeing if it sold assets or had similar events that might have led to such a high dividend payment.

While South Port New Zealand's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to South Port New Zealand's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at South Port New Zealand, with earnings per share up 3.9% on average over the last five years. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, South Port New Zealand has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.1% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is South Port New Zealand an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? South Port New Zealand is paying out a reasonable percentage of its income and an uncomfortably high 341% of its cash flow as dividends. At least earnings per share have been growing steadily. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of South Port New Zealand.

So if you're still interested in South Port New Zealand despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with South Port New Zealand and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

