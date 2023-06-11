Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Hamburger Hafen und Logistik's shares before the 16th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 20th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.75 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €0.75 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a trailing yield of 6.0% on the current share price of €12.52. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Its dividend payout ratio is 76% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 140% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Hamburger Hafen und Logistik's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's not ideal to see Hamburger Hafen und Logistik's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.8% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has increased its dividend at approximately 1.4% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Hamburger Hafen und Logistik worth buying for its dividend? It's definitely not great to see earnings per share shrinking. The company paid out an acceptable percentage of its income, but an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow over the past year. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik.

So if you're still interested in Hamburger Hafen und Logistik despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

