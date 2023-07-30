Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Mobico Group's shares before the 3rd of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.017 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.034 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Mobico Group has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current stock price of £0.9085. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Mobico Group lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If Mobico Group didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Dividends consumed 52% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Mobico Group was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Mobico Group has seen its dividend decline 10.0% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Has Mobico Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

Although, if you're still interested in Mobico Group and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Be aware that Mobico Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

