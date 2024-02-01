Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Levi Strauss investors that purchase the stock on or after the 6th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.48 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Levi Strauss has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of US$16.28. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Levi Strauss has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 76% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Levi Strauss generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 159% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

While Levi Strauss's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Levi Strauss to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's not ideal to see Levi Strauss's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.5% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Levi Strauss has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past four years. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Levi Strauss is already paying out 76% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

To Sum It Up

Has Levi Strauss got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Levi Strauss had an average payout ratio, but its free cash flow was lower and earnings per share have been declining. It's not that we think Levi Strauss is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

So if you're still interested in Levi Strauss despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Levi Strauss and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

