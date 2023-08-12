Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase RTX's shares before the 17th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.59 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.36 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, RTX stock has a trailing yield of around 2.7% on the current share price of $86.84. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether RTX's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether RTX has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. RTX paid out 59% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. RTX paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 144%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

RTX paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were RTX to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see RTX's earnings per share have dropped 7.8% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, RTX has increased its dividend at approximately 1.0% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is RTX worth buying for its dividend? RTX had an average payout ratio, but its free cash flow was lower and earnings per share have been declining. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that being said, if you're still considering RTX as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example, RTX has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

