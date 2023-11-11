Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase RTX's shares before the 16th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 14th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.59 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.36 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that RTX has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of $82.22. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, RTX paid out 104% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether RTX generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 70% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and RTX fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. RTX's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 17% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. RTX has delivered an average of 1.0% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Is RTX worth buying for its dividend? It's never fun to see a company's earnings per share in retreat. Worse, RTX's paying out a majority of its earnings and more than half its free cash flow. Positive cash flows are good news but it's not a good combination. Bottom line: RTX has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Although, if you're still interested in RTX and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for RTX you should be aware of.

