Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Kraft Heinz's shares on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.40 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.60 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Kraft Heinz has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current stock price of $33.85. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Kraft Heinz's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Kraft Heinz has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Kraft Heinz is paying out an acceptable 62% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 86% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Kraft Heinz's earnings per share have dropped 22% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Kraft Heinz has seen its dividend decline 4.4% per annum on average over the past eight years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Kraft Heinz an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least Kraft Heinz's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. Bottom line: Kraft Heinz has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

So if you're still interested in Kraft Heinz despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example - Kraft Heinz has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

