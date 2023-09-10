Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Hooker Furnishings Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Hooker Furnishings' shares before the 15th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.22 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.88 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Hooker Furnishings has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current share price of $17.77. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hooker Furnishings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Hooker Furnishings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Hooker Furnishings paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run. Given that the company reported a loss last year, we now need to see if it generated enough free cash flow to fund the dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 40% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Hooker Furnishings reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Hooker Furnishings has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.2% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Hooker Furnishings? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. It's not that we think Hooker Furnishings is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Hooker Furnishings. For example, Hooker Furnishings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

