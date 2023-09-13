Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Marsden Maritime Holdings Limited (NZSE:MMH) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Marsden Maritime Holdings Limited (NZSE:MMH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Marsden Maritime Holdings investors that purchase the stock on or after the 18th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.088 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of NZ$0.14 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Marsden Maritime Holdings has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of NZ$4.84. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Marsden Maritime Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Marsden Maritime Holdings paid out more than half (70%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (76%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's positive to see that Marsden Maritime Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's not ideal to see Marsden Maritime Holdings's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.3% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Marsden Maritime Holdings has delivered an average of 4.7% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Marsden Maritime Holdings? It's never good to see earnings per share shrinking, but at least the dividend payout ratios appear reasonable. We're aware though that if earnings continue to decline, the dividend could be at risk. It's not that we think Marsden Maritime Holdings is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that being said, if you're still considering Marsden Maritime Holdings as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example - Marsden Maritime Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

