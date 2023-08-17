Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Deterra Royalties investors that purchase the stock on or after the 22nd of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.17 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.29 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Deterra Royalties has a trailing yield of approximately 6.4% on its current stock price of A$4.48. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Last year, Deterra Royalties paid out 100% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Deterra Royalties generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The company paid out 99% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Deterra Royalties's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Deterra Royalties has grown its earnings rapidly, up 37% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are increasing at a rapid rate, but the company is paying out more than we are comfortable with, based on current earnings. Generally, when a company is growing this quickly and paying out all of its earnings as dividends, it can suggest either that the company is borrowing heavily to fund its growth, or that earnings growth is likely to slow due to lack of reinvestment.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Deterra Royalties has delivered 143% dividend growth per year on average over the past two years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Deterra Royalties for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing, despite the company paying out a concerningly high percentage of its earnings and cashflow. We struggle to see how a company paying out so much of its earnings and cash flow will be able to sustain its dividend in a downturn, or reinvest enough into its business to continue growing earnings without borrowing heavily. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that being said, if you're still considering Deterra Royalties as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Deterra Royalties (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

