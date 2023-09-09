Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy PGG Wrightson Limited (NZSE:PGW) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see PGG Wrightson Limited (NZSE:PGW) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase PGG Wrightson's shares on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is NZ$0.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of NZ$0.22 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PGG Wrightson has a trailing yield of 5.7% on the current stock price of NZ$3.88. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether PGG Wrightson can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for PGG Wrightson

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year PGG Wrightson paid out 95% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether PGG Wrightson generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out an unsustainably high 261% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how PGG Wrightson intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

Story continues

As PGG Wrightson's dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.

Click here to see how much of its profit PGG Wrightson paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see PGG Wrightson's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years. We're a bit put out by the fact that PGG Wrightson paid out virtually all of its earnings and cashflow as dividends over the last year. Earnings are growing at a decent clip, so this payout ratio may prove sustainable, but it's not great to see.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. PGG Wrightson has delivered 8.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is PGG Wrightson worth buying for its dividend? While it's nice to see earnings per share growing, we're curious about how PGG Wrightson intends to continue growing, or maintain the dividend in a downturn given that it's paying out such a high percentage of its earnings and cashflow. Bottom line: PGG Wrightson has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Although, if you're still interested in PGG Wrightson and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with PGG Wrightson and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.