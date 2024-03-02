Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Port of Tauranga Limited (NZSE:POT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Port of Tauranga Limited (NZSE:POT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Port of Tauranga investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.0705882 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of NZ$0.16 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Port of Tauranga has a trailing yield of approximately 2.9% on its current stock price of NZ$5.38. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Port of Tauranga paid out 98% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Port of Tauranga paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 115%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Port of Tauranga's payments were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we are concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That explains why we're not overly excited about Port of Tauranga's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. With limited earnings growth and paying out a concerningly high percentage of its earnings, the prospects of future dividend growth don't look so bright here.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Port of Tauranga has increased its dividend at approximately 5.4% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Port of Tauranga for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are effectively flat, plus Port of Tauranga's dividend is not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, which is not great. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Port of Tauranga.

