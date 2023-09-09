Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy NZME Limited (NZSE:NZM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see NZME Limited (NZSE:NZM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, NZME investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.035 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of NZ$0.09 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, NZME stock has a trailing yield of around 9.6% on the current share price of NZ$0.94. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether NZME's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for NZME

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year NZME paid out 98% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether NZME generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (73%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's good to see that while NZME's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if this were to happen repeatedly, we'd be concerned about whether the dividend is sustainable in a downturn.

Story continues

Click here to see how much of its profit NZME paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. So we're not too excited that NZME's earnings are down 2.7% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past seven years, NZME has increased its dividend at approximately 3.7% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. NZME is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

Has NZME got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been in decline, which is not encouraging. Worse, NZME's paying out a majority of its earnings and more than half its free cash flow. Positive cash flows are good news but it's not a good combination. Bottom line: NZME has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with NZME. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for NZME that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.