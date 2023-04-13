Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:NESTLE) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:NESTLE) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad's shares on or after the 18th of April, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 17th of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM1.22 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM2.62 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 1.9% on its current stock price of MYR136.9. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

View our latest analysis for Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad paid out 99% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out an unsustainably high 285% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. Our definition of free cash flow excludes cash generated from asset sales, so since Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad is paying out such a high percentage of its cash flow, it might be worth seeing if it sold assets or had similar events that might have led to such a high dividend payment.

Story continues

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.8% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad for the upcoming dividend? It's been unable to generate earnings growth, yet is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its profits (99%) and cash flow (285%) as dividends. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here