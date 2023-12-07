Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Fima Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FIMACOR) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Fima Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FIMACOR) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Fima Corporation Berhad's shares on or after the 12th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.05 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.13 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Fima Corporation Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 6.8% on its current stock price of MYR1.85. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Last year Fima Corporation Berhad paid out 109% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (84%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Fima Corporation Berhad fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's not ideal to see Fima Corporation Berhad's earnings per share have been shrinking at 4.2% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Fima Corporation Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 0.7% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Fima Corporation Berhad? Earnings per share have been in decline, which is not encouraging. What's more, Fima Corporation Berhad is paying out a majority of its earnings and over half its free cash flow. It's hard to say if the business has the financial resources and time to turn things around without cutting the dividend. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

So if you're still interested in Fima Corporation Berhad despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Fima Corporation Berhad that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

