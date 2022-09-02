U.S. markets open in 6 hours 53 minutes

Dividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS

Arco Vara
·1 min read
Arco Vara
Arco Vara

Arco Vara AS informs that the list of shareholders who are entitled to dividends shall be fixed on 8th of September 2022, as at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System, and therefore the dividend payment ex-date is on 7th of September 2022. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2021 paid out on the 15th of September 2022.

Arco Vara AS will pay dividends to the shareholders in the net amount of 1 euro cent per share on 15th September 2022. Next confirmed payments are the following: 2 euro cents per share on 15th of December 2022 and 1 euro cents per share on 15th of March 2023.


Tiina Malm
CFO
Arco Vara AS
+372 614 4630
tiina.malm@arcovara.com


