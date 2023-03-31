U.S. markets open in 7 hours 57 minutes

Dividend Payment Ex-date of AS LHV Group

AS LHV Group
·1 min read
AS LHV Group
AS LHV Group

For the year 2022 AS LHV Group will pay dividends in the net amount of 4 euro cents per share. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as of 5 April 2023 COB of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 4 April 2023. From this day onwards, persons acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2022. Dividends shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 12 April 2023.


Priit Rum
Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee



