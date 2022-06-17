Dividend payment ex-date of AS Tallinna Vesi

Tallinna Vesi





AS Tallinna Vesi (trading code TVEAT, ISIN code EE3100026436) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 21 June 2022 at the end of the working day of the settlement system.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 20 June 2022. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2021.

AS Tallinna Vesi will pay dividend 0.65 euro per A-share. Dividends are paid out to shareholders on 29 June 2022.





Taavi Gröön

AS Tallinna Vesi

CFO

(+372) 62 62 200

taavi.groon@tvesi.ee



