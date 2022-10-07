Dividend payment ex-date of AS Trigon Property Development

Trigon Property Development

AS Trigon Property Development (registry code: 10106774, trading code TPD1T, ISIN code EE3100003443; hereinafter the “Company”) will fix the list of shareholders for dividend payment (in accordance with the resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on 29 September 2022, regarding which information can be found in the company announcment from 29 September 2022) at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system on 14 October 2022.



In relation to the above, the ex-date for the change of the rights related with the shares of the Company is 13 October 2022. From this day onwards, persons acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends.

AS Trigon Property Development will pay dividend 0.03 Euros per share on 20 October 2022.

Rando Tomingas

AS Trigon Property Development

Member of the management board

Phone: +372 66 79 200

E-mail: info@trigonproperty.com



