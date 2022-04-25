U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,231.75
    -35.50 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,457.00
    -271.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,252.75
    -100.75 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,918.30
    -20.40 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.35
    -3.72 (-3.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.80
    -13.50 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.42 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    -0.0072 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.21
    +5.53 (+24.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2739
    -0.0096 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1670
    -0.2580 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,523.39
    -1,253.54 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.40
    -54.17 (-5.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,382.88
    -138.80 (-1.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Dividend Payments Ex-date of Coop Pank AS

Coop Pank AS
·1 min read
Coop Pank AS
Coop Pank AS

For the year of 2021 Coop Pank AS will pay dividend in the net amount of 3 eurocents per share. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividend will be established as at 28.04.2022 COB in the settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 27.04.2022. From this day onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividend for the financial year 2021. Dividend shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 03.05.2022.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 122,400. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.


Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 5160 231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee



Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates is Shorting Tesla Stock–And He’s Not Happy

    FEATURE Tesla CEO Elon Musk is irked at Bill Gates. He doesn’t see how Gates, a leading proponent of sustainable energy, could possibly sell Tesla stock short. And Musk says Gates is doing just that.

  • China Lockdown Angst Rips Through Markets as Stocks, Yuan Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears about the economic toll of China’s strict Covid Zero policy intensified Monday, as news that lockdowns were spreading to Beijing sent stocks, commodities and the yuan tumbling. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouc

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • Apple Is the Last FAANG Standing. How Its Earnings Could Move the Market.

    The once-highflying group of Big Tech names has disappointed—or worse—this year, with one exception. Investors are awaiting Apple’s earnings this coming week with more trepidation than usual.

  • Jack Dorsey Follows Elon Musk in Dropping CEO Title (For Something Ridiculous)

    Twitter's fate may be hanging in the balance. No longer is the description "chief executive officer" or "chief financial officer" enough to indicate power, prestige and hierarchical standing. Elon Musk -- of course -- got the thing started last year when he officially changed his title at Tesla as well as that of the EV maker's chief financial officer.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks got clobbered Friday. Why smart investors focus on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • Buying the Dip Can Be a Retiree’s Best Friend. Here’s How Seniors Can Safely Shop.

    Stock-market downturns early in retirement often harm the durability of savings, but they can give retirees willing to do some research and steel their nerves an opportunity to juice longer-term returns

  • This Veteran Investor Is More Optimistic Than Ever. What He Thinks About Tesla and Other Growth Stocks.

    Anderson, a partner at Baillie Gifford, is one of the preeminent growth-stock investors of his time. As he prepares to step down, he’s more optimistic than ever.

  • Yes, You Can Get Dividend Yields Around 5%. Here’s How.

    A big dividend yield can be a red flag and portend trouble for a company. But due diligence can lead investors to some solid companies with yields in the 5% neighborhood.

  • Stocks, Commodities Tumble on China Covid Outbreak: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and commodities tumbled as China’s worsening Covid outbreak fueled fears of a bigger slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy. The dollar and Treasuries gained on haven bids. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left U

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Covid Lockdowns In Focus

    Chinese regulators hinted they may allow U.S. audits of U.S.-listed China stocks, but Covid lockdowns hit much of the economy.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    This week, 165 S&P 500 companies, or about a third of the S 500, and nearly half the Dow Jones Industrial Average are scheduled to report earnings.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Asian markets tumble amid worries about earnings, Fed rate hike

    Asian shares declined Monday after U.S. stocks ended last week on a tumble as global markets' expectations for higher interest rates continued to set the tone.

  • Big Pension Sells GM and Nvidia Stock. It Bought Ford and Intel.

    Retirement Systems of Alabama slashed an investment in GM and sold Nvidia stock in the first quarter while buying up Ford and Intel.

  • Contrarian Who Called China Tech Selloff Says It’s Not Over Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Manuel Muehl told investors to sell Chinese technology stocks last summer when nearly all of his peers were saying buy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudNine months and about a trillion dollars of

  • Scaramucci’s Crypto Pivot Comes With an Eye on Tripling Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Anthony Scaramucci, whose curiosity about cryptocurrencies began during his short stint in Washington, now plans to pivot his SkyBridge Capital toward digital assets after years of focusing on high-profile hedge funds.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s

  • Twitter, under shareholder pressure, begins deal talks with Musk -sources

    (Reuters) -Twitter Inc kicked off deal negotiations with Elon Musk on Sunday after he wooed many of the social media company's shareholders with financing details on his $43 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said. The company's decision to engage with Musk, taken earlier on Sunday, does not mean that it will accept his $54.20 per share bid, the sources said. It signifies, however, that Twitter is now exploring whether a sale of the company to Musk is possible on attractive terms, the sources added.

  • Netflix’s Plunge Is a Wake-Up Call for Streaming

    The streaming industry remains in a land-grab phase, with companies throwing tens of billions of dollars into original series and movies, marketing, and promotions. But it’s difficult to make money in streaming when your competitors explicitly choose not to.

  • Cathie Wood Says Fed Won’t Hike as Much as Market Priced In

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudThe Federal Reserve isn’t going to hike rates as much as markets ar