Dividend Payments Ex-date of Coop Pank AS

Coop Pank AS

For the year of 2021 Coop Pank AS will pay dividend in the net amount of 3 eurocents per share. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividend will be established as at 28.04.2022 COB in the settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 27.04.2022. From this day onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividend for the financial year 2021. Dividend shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 03.05.2022.



Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 122,400. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.





Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee







