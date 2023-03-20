DIVIDEND SELECT 15 CORP. Declares Monthly Dividend
TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06325 per Equity share. The distribution is payable April 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as of March 31, 2023.
Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on March 31, 2023 will receive a dividend of $0.06325 per share based on the VWAP of $7.59 payable on April 10, 2023. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.
Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $9.65 per share inclusive of this distribution.
The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.
Bank of Montreal
Great West Lifeco Inc.
TELUS Corporation
BCE Inc.
Loblaw Companies Limited
The Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC
National Bank of Canada
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
CI Financial Corp.
Ovintiv Inc.
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Cenovus Energy Inc.
Power Corporation of Canada
TMX Group Inc.
Enbridge Inc.
Royal Bank of Canada
TransAlta Corporation
Sun Life Financial Inc.
TC Energy Corporation
Distribution Details
Equity Share (DS)
$0.06325
Record Date:
March 31, 2023
Payable Date:
April 10, 2023
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
dividendselect15.com
info@quadravest.com