Diving into Huawei Mobile Services' (HMS) Growth Over the Years and Appreciating Partners at Huawei Developer Day (APAC) 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei celebrated the successful conclusion of Huawei Developer Day, a one-day event held in Kuala Lumpur, where leaders expounded on the evolution and growth of the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem.

The programme was packed with insightful speakers' sharing, enlightening panel discussions and an HMS booth tour for participants to experience the myriad offerings of Huawei. In line with its theme "Better Together", Huawei also expressed its appreciation of its ongoing partnerships with valued partners in an award ceremony, with 16 awards presented across varied categories.

Louie Lyu, President of HUAWEI Consumer Business Group, Asia Pacific

"The theme of this year's event encapsulates the value of partnerships, and it is only with the continued support of developers and partners that we have created so many success stories, and witnessed significant growth and improvements to the Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem," said Louie Lyu, President of HUAWEI Consumer Business Group, Asia Pacific.

The event also marked Huawei's official launch of HMS industry solutions in the Asia-Pacific region, a feat built upon years of collaborative efforts and accumulated knowledge. Esteemed speakers were invited to speak to over 300 Huawei partners in APAC on current industry trends and their experiences tapping on Huawei's tailored solutions in four key areas: E-commerce, Travel, Entertainment and Gaming. These solutions give full play to Huawei's industry-leading capabilities to help partners and developers in key industries create innovative app technologies and achieve growth, fuelling a winning formula for a mutually beneficial ecosystem.

Expanding collaborations for a mutually beneficial ecosystem

Rei Xiao, Director of Mobile Ecosystem Business Growth, Huawei APAC Region

"The HMS solutions we launched today give full play to Huawei's industry-leading capabilities, helping partners and developers in various industries to create innovative app technologies and achieve business growth," said Rei Xiao, Director of Mobile Ecosystem Business Growth, Huawei APAC Region.

E-commerce practitioners can look to new sources to increase user traffic and conversion by leveraging products and technologies such as HUAWEI Ads, Push and geo-fencing. Huawei has leveraged hundreds of millions of monthly active users and its global leading technologies to achieve impressive results through partnerships with multiple global e-commerce companies such as Shopee, Lazada, and Jingdong. In a world where users actively "search" for services and products, Petal Search proved to be a big hit with business partners in boosting traffic through nearby search results and other search features.

In the newly reopened world of travel, capabilities such as Map Kit, Location Kit and Site Kit on Petal Maps will bring a boost to navigational experiences. Petal Maps' features, including lane-level guidance, high-fidelity 3D modelling and deep integration with Huawei devices, support app developers and businesses to create a smooth navigational experience for users.

Promising advances and cutting-edge technologies in the media field will allow anyone to create professional-looking videos. The exciting technology of face masking, AI filter, and person tracking first revealed at the HUAWEI P50 launch event have been integrated into the HMS media & entertainment solution. Developers can simply integrate the SDK to incorporate a wide selection of video editing functions, such as object masking, subject tracking, and filter cloning, into their apps.

In the gaming arena, the HMS solution provides a one-stop service platform for game developers through AppGallery which boasts over 580 million monthly active users, offering player insights based on its device user base, innovative technologies for app development and expansive distribution efforts by leveraging on its extensive reach.

The HMS ecosystem is further empowered by HUAWEI Ads, which has 49,000 qualified publishers and onboarded more than 3,100 advertisers globally this year, such as Dentsu, OMD, Mindshare, Mediacom, IPG, and more. It is part of Huawei's effort to build a sustainable, cooperative, and mutually beneficial ecosystem, expanding Huawei offerings to provide growth opportunities for publishers and digital marketers.

Leveling up to a new stage

The HMS Booth Tour, a major highlight of the event, brought attendees up close with different Huawei products and offerings and witnessed the growth and development of the Huawei ecosystem. Interactive elements such as a collaborative wall mural at the "Experience Together" booth by HUAWEI Themes added flavour to the entire experience.

Attendees viewed the award-winning watchface designs in a Designathon Challenge held by Huawei to build up a growing community of artists and add vibrancy to its design offerings. The event offers attractive prizes worth approximately 20,000 USD to foster the creative community in HUAWEI Themes and has received overwhelming responses from local artists, with 644 participants across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia Vietnam and the Philippines.

Since announcing its ambitious plan to build its own open mobile service ecosystem in 2018, the HMS ecosystem has experienced growth in leaps and bounds over the years and flourished to become one of the top three mobile app ecosystems in the world.

The total number of global HMS Core developers has soared to 6 million with 25,030 opened APIs. Huawei recognises that its achievements lie upon the continued support of its partners and took the opportunity during the event to thank its partners such as Lazada, Agoda, FoodPanda, Nuverse, Grab and more.

Huawei empowers the growth of its ecosystem through innovative technologies and business support, with an expanded array of support to upgrade developers' capabilities to tackle the digital transformation challenges in a changing landscape. Through its commitment to foster collaborations with local partners, developers can expect greater and more exciting opportunities in the future.

For more information on Huawei Developer Day APAC 2022 (HDD APAC 2022), please visit: http://bit.ly/3GffwDY

About Huawei Mobile Services



Huawei Mobile Services offers all-scenario and quality digital experiences for Huawei mobile users. Our services include HUAWEI AppGallery, HUAWEI Themes, Petal Search, Petal Maps and more. Huawei Mobile Services covers 570 million users in over 170 countries and enables a smart living experience for every Huawei device user.

For more information, visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/sg/mobileservices/

