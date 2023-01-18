DIVISA Announces the Launch of its Startup Accelerator Program

The Program is Designed to Help Fashion and Beauty E-Commerce Startups Achieve Success

LA VERNE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / DIVISA, a digital growth agency for the fashion, beauty and luxury industries, is pleased to announce the launch of the DIVISA Startup Accelerator Program. The program is tailored specifically for fashion and beauty E-commerce businesses.

DIVISA, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Press release picture

To learn more about DIVISA and the services that they offer, please visit http://www.wearedivisa.com.

"Given that global ecommerce sales are expected to total 7.4 trillion dollars in 2025, E-commerce is becoming a major force and an increasingly lucrative option for businesses," noted DIVISA CEO Dieter Hsiao.

"In addition, being successful in today's fashion and beauty business means having a mix of cross-disciplinary skills, which is why digital experts at DIVISA are well-versed in data science, creative and branding, artificial intelligence, and the advertising and marketing fields. We are proud to be launching our Startup Accelerator Program, as this will help our clients to ensure their brand cuts through the noise and they will experience growth in their business."

The DIVISA Startup Accelerator Program will help fashion and beauty E-commerce businesses increase the odds of success by helping them with these critical strategies: Product and Pricing Assessment; Creative and Branding Development and Early-Stage Go-to-Market Strategy.

The Startup Accelerator Program is designed for disruptive early, mid and late-stage startups. In addition, established brands that are interested in scaling up their business are also welcome to use the program.

About DIVISA

DIVISA is a premier digital growth agency, providing strategic, advisory and management consulting for the fashion, beauty and luxury industries (B2B and B2C). DIVISA delivers end-to-end marketing technology solutions and the digital business insights necessary to help brands gain greater digital presence and market share. DIVISA works with clients on Strategic Branding, E-Commerce Development, Revenue Generation, Business Insights and Analytics, Market Research, Digital Marketing (Search, Social, Influencer, and Advertising), Logistics, USA/Emerging/Global Market Entry and Omnichannel Solutions. For more information, visit http://www.wearedivisa.com.

Story continues

Media Contact

Dieter Hsiao, CEO

dieter@wearedivisa.com

(213) 282-8087

SOURCE: DIVISA





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/735634/DIVISA-Announces-the-Launch-of-its-Startup-Accelerator-Program



