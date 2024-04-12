A division of Japan-based Kyocera breaks ground at Penn State Behrend's Knowledge Park

The new owners of an old Erie company are set to formally break ground Friday for a new 50,000-square-foot production facility in Penn State Behrend's Knowledge Park.

Excavators have already moved dirt and put up a fence around the future home of Kyocera AVX's crystals manufacturing and design facility at 5701 Knowledge Parkway in Harborcreek Township.

In September, Kyocera AVX, a subsidiary of Kyocera Corp., a Japan-based multinational ceramics and electronics conglomerate with annual revenues of $15 billion, purchased the former Bliley Technologies, which was founded in 1930 by Erie's Frank Dawson Bliley.

Bliley, which originally made quartz crystals for the amateur radio market, today manufactures crystal oscillators and low-noise frequency-control products for the aerospace, defense and commercial satellite industries.

More: Bliley Technologies, an Erie company since 1930, sold to Japanese firm Kyocera

The plan for the site

Keith Szewczyk, senior director of the new Kyocera AVX division, said the company will build and equip the new building at its own expense and will have a 50-year extendable agreement to lease the land on which it will be located.

Harborcreek Township Supervisor Dean Pepicello said the township didn't have an estimated cost for the project on file.

Szewczyk said he couldn't provide a number, but said the investment is substantial.

"It's multiple millions. It's a big chunk. It's a huge investment," he said, one that's designed to allow the company to expand both its sales and employment.

Erie's Weber Murphy Fox will serve both as the architect and general contractor for the project, which is expected to be complete in April of 2025.

Expectations for the future

Thanks to proximity to students, faculty and research facilities, Szewczyk said it's an investment that will allow the company to grow.

Keith Szewczyk, formerly of Bliley Technologies, now Kyocera AVX, shows off two types of oscillators the company manufactures in this 2018 file photo.

"That is why we are moving up to the Penn State Behrend campus," he said. "We are going to partner with them. It's just a natural fit for us. We have been working with Penn State Behrend for a long time. We hire their engineering student. Being within walking distance allows us to collaborate and recruit. That is where we are going to grow our business."

Story continues

The company, located at 2545 W. Grandview Blvd., currently has about 70 employees in Erie, but Szewczyk said he expects that number to grow.

Mutual benefit

Ralph Ford, chancellor of Penn State Behrend, sees the new facility providing a benefit both to the university and the community.

"It really speaks to the idea that is the open lab. How do we build a connection with the outside world," Ford said. "The fact that Kyocera AVX is building their facility in Knowledge Park speaks volumes. They will be close to a talent pipeline and there is value in that they will have access to research and development facilities."

Ford was part of a group of investors who purchased Bliley Technologies in 2019. He had served on the company’s board of directors for nearly a decade.

The investment team included majority owner 1855 Capital, an investment fund that supports companies with connections to Penn State, and Ben Franklin Technology Partners.

Room for growth

Ford, who is pushing to build the Center for Manufacturing Competitiveness at Knowledge Park as part of Project Resolve, sees untapped potential in the business park.

More: Will $5 million for Project Resolve stop brain drain and jump-start Erie's advanced manufacturing?

"There is still more space in the park," he said. "Success drives more success, so we are optimistic."

Breaking ground for a new facility also represents a welcome change after decades of out-of-town buyers purchasing local companies and moving them elsewhere, Ford said.

"I think it flips the script," he said. "We have seen too many times in our community things going the other way. Now, you have investment coming in. That is exactly what we want."

Contact Jim Martin at jmartin@timesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Kyocera AVX breaks ground for new facility at Behrend's Knowledge Park