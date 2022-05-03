Divurgent Names Ed Marx as New Chief Executive Officer and Colin Konschak as Chairman of the Board of Directors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Divurgent, a nationally recognized healthcare IT consulting company, is proud to announce Ed Marx, a renowned leader with more than 30 years of experience, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Ed Marx, Chief Executive Officer, Divurgent

Colin Konschak, company founder and CEO since 2007, will move to a new role as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"Ed's vision of healthcare aligns perfectly with Divurgent's," Konschak said. "I believe his leadership will elevate our company to new heights as he amplifies our focus on advisory services, especially around digital transformation. We are looking forward to him taking the helm of our key operations, growth strategies, and client relationships. Ed shares our values, is aligned with our culture, and will be successful in strengthening a company culture that is best in the industry."

Marx is an influential, veteran IT leader with deep experience in healthcare. He was the former Chief Digital Officer (CDO) for Tech Mahindra Health & Life Sciences and former Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Cleveland Clinic. He was also the governor-appointed chairman of the Texas Health Services Authority for eight years.

In recent years, two major national healthcare information technology organizations, the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) and the Healthcare Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS), named Marx the CIO of the year and listed him as one of the top 10 disruptive forces in healthcare. CIO and Computer World named Marx one of the "Top 100 Leaders," and the Dallas Business Journal named him "Newcomer of the Year."

Marx has won the coveted "People's Choice" HISsies Award for top healthcare CIO four years in a row, and Becker's Healthcare named him one of the "Top 25 Most Influential Executives in Healthcare," one of the "Top 26 Smartest Healthcare IT Professionals," and one of the "17 Most Influential Leaders in Healthcare." Under his leadership, Texas Health hospitals and Cleveland Clinic achieved the highest designation (Stage 7) of the HIMSS Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM) and won the coveted "Davies Award" twice for best use of technology to enable business and clinical outcomes.

The chance to lead Divurgent was something he could not pass up, Marx said.

"Once, maybe twice, in your career, the stars align, and you're granted the opportunity of a lifetime," Marx said. "This is that moment. Divurgent is a well-run, client-centered organization with strong people and strong values."

Marx's experience in healthcare traces back to his high school days when he worked as a janitor mopping the floor of an emergency department. After high school, Marx served as a combat medic and later as an anesthesia tech.

"I never set out to be a CEO," Marx said, "but I knew I was called to healthcare. With Divurgent, I could not wish for a better organization to be on this journey with, and I look forward to all that we can accomplish, together."

Through its healthcare payer and provider partners, Divurgent's team has worked on projects that impacted 67 million patients, including 1.6 million unique Medicare patients, and over 700,000 health plan members.

When Divurgent's Executive Committee began its CEO search, they wanted to find someone who aligned with the culture and values set up by the company founders, Konschak and Philip Felt. The committee looked for a CEO who could lead with Excellence, Learning, Innovation, Trust, and Enthusiasm – Divurgent's corporate ELITE Values – and continue the company's laser-focus on leveraging technology to help client partners better service their patient communities.

With Marx, the committee found the perfect match.

Marx is a hands-on executive who focuses on mentorship and lifelong learning. He is a respected thought leader who is active with advisory boards, higher education institutions, and professional organizations, such as CHIME and HIMSS. Marx has a popular "CIO Unplugged" blog and hosts a podcast, "DGTL voices with Ed Marx," which has more than seventy episodes to date. Marx also has written three books, Extraordinary Tales of a Rather Ordinary Guy, Voices of Innovation, and Healthcare Digital Transformation. Marx is co-writing a new book with best friend Cris Ross of Mayo Clinic for consumers on enhancing patient experience.

Marx received his Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Master of Science in Design, Merchandising, and Consumer Sciences from Colorado State University.

"Divurgent embodies its vision and mission, lives up to its ELITE Values, and has a client and team satisfaction that vastly exceeds industry norms," Marx said. "I'm truly humbled by this opportunity to lead arguably one of the best healthcare consulting firms out there."

About Divurgent

Divurgent is a solutions provider focused on what matters most to our client partners. We disrupt the typical value equation by using data-infused, flexible, and scalable solutions that demonstrate and quantify value for our partners.

We are committed to IT evolution, deploying tailored solutions that help our client partners achieve improved operational effectiveness, financial performance, and quality of customer experience. Throughout Divurgent's nearly 15-year history, we have experienced year-over-year growth measured in both revenue and employee headcount.

Excellence, Learning, Innovation, Trust, Enthusiasm—these are the ELITE Values that drive us to be more and do more—to redefine consulting and transform healthcare for our clients and the communities they serve. We are passionate about providing innovative solutions that offer our clients the opportunity to improve customer experiences and enhance operational efficiencies. Staying true to our values, mission, and our vision of a passionate Team has given us the tools to be a successful firm both externally and internally, growing both as a company and as a Team. www.divurgent.com

