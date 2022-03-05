U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.67 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7800
    -0.6810 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,989.30
    -2,483.16 (-5.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

Divyakant B. Gandhi, MBBS, FRCS, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

OKEMOS, Mich., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Divyakant B. Gandhi, MBBS, FRCS, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Cardiothoracic Surgeon in acknowledgment of his work at McLaren Greater Lansing Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons and the Center for Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery.

Dr. Divyakant Gandhi was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and grew up in Kampala, Uganda, where his father was a General Surgeon, and his mother was a Family Physician and an Obstetrician. While in High school, around 1966, he was fascinated by articles and books he read about progress in medicine, especially the story of brilliant, progressive, and innovative Cardiac Surgeons in Houston. He went and told his mother, "Mom, I'm going to be the #3 Cardiac Surgeon in the world." When asked, "Why not number 1?" he replied: "Those spots are already taken up by my hero surgeons, Dr. DeBakey and Dr. Cooley." Dr. Gandhi pursued his dreams and has never wavered from his dedication to his patients.

Dr. Gandhi obtained his medical degree from Seth G.S. Medical College and KEM Hospital in Mumbai. He completed excellent Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgical Training in India and England and then relocated to the United States in 1986. At the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, Dr. Gandhi completed an internship and residency in General Surgery. Dr. Gandhi next completed a Cardiothoracic Surgery Residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin. During his residency in New York, he researched Mitral Valve Pathophysiology under his teacher and mentor, Dr. Robert W.M. Frater.

As a result of his education and training, Dr. Gandhi is board-certified in General Surgery by the American Board of Surgery and board-certified in Thoracic Surgery by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery. Dr. Gandhi is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, and the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

Dr. Gandhi is interested in valvular heart disease and mitral valve repair surgery. His clinical interests include total arterial revascularization for coronary artery disease, multidisciplinary management of lung cancer, robotic assistance in surgery for lung esophageal and mediastinal conditions, and minimally invasive surgical treatment for atrial fibrillation has had several publications in his subjects of interest.

He has now been practicing Cardio-Thoracic for 29 years. He stays updated in the field through courses, lectures, and seminars. He often gives informational lectures in his specialty areas, including "Minimally Invasive Surgery for Atrial Fibrillation" at various centers in Michigan and abroad. Dr. Gandhi attended the 20th World Society of Cardio-Thoracic Surgeons Conference in Chennai, India, in 2010.

Dr. Gandhi practices his specialty under the auspices of the Center for Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery in Detroit, MI. He treats patients with atrial fibrillations, coronary artery disease, lung cancer, valvular surgery, and more. He currently is the Medical Director and Chief of Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery at McLaren Greater Lansing and has recently been appointed as Chief of Staff.

Throughout his career, Dr. Gandhi has been awarded the Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2015), the Patients' Choice Award (2015, 2016), and the On-Time Doctor Award (2015, 2016).

In his spare time, Dr. Gandhi enjoys watching his 16-year-old son play soccer. His other hobbies include playing tennis, and he does much walking, usually about 5 miles per day.

For more information, visit www.mclaren.org.

