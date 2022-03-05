U.S. markets closed

The Dixie Group 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

·1 min read
In this article:
  • DXYN

DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2022 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:DXYN) regarding results for 2021 on Thursday, March 10th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast, dial in information as follows:

877-660-6853
Conference ID No: 13726614

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.

A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for Thursday, March 10th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET, dial in information as follows:

877-407-0989
Conference ID No. 13726614

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, TRUCOR and Dixie Home Brands.

CONTACT:
Allen Danzey
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5865
allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com

SOURCE: The Dixie Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691686/The-Dixie-Group-2021-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call

