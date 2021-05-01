DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe to Grow by $ 26.42 Billion | Rising Popularity of Smart Home Technology to be Major Trend | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 26.42 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the DIY home improvement market in Europe to register a CAGR of almost 3%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA are some of the major market participants. The rising interest in DIY home improvement projects will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe is segmented as below:
Product
Distribution Channel
Geography
DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the DIY home improvement market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BAUHAUS AG, BAUVISTA GmbH & Co. KG, EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Groupe Adeo, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group, Intergamma BV, ITM Entreprises (Les Mousquetaires SAS), Kesko Corp., Kingfisher Plc, and OBI Group Holding SE & Co. KGaA.
The report also covers the following areas:
DIY Home Improvement Market size in Europe
DIY Home Improvement Market trends in Europe
DIY Home Improvement Market analysis in Europe industry
Market trends such as the rising popularity of smart home technology is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, increasing threats from the DIFM market may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the DIY home improvement market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
DIY Home Improvement Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist DIY home improvement market growth in Europe during the next five years
Estimation of the DIY home improvement market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the DIY home improvement market in Europe
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of DIY home improvement market vendors in Europevendors
