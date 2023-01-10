U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,911.00
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,604.00
    -66.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,184.00
    -1.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.70
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.80
    +0.17 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.60
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0743
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.12
    +0.99 (+4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8720
    +0.0060 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,254.17
    +3.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.94
    +1.64 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,704.36
    -20.58 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

Dizal Announces China CDE Acceptance of New Drug Application for Sunvozertinib for Platinum-Pretreated NSCLC Patients with EGFR Exon20ins Mutations

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dizal (SHEX: 688192) today announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for sunvozertinib for the treatment of advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon20ins mutations after platinum-based chemotherapies.

Sunvozertinib (DZD9008) is an investigational, best-in-class, oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) specifically designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon20 insertion (exon20ins) mutations. Sunvozertinib has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by both the US FDA and China CDE.

"This is our first NDA submission, a significant milestone for Dizal. All available data indicates that sunvozertinib is a best-in-class drug with superior efficacy and safety profile. It will provide a much-needed treatment option for Chinese patients. We are doing everything we can to accelerate our global clinical development programs to make it available to cancer patients outside of China as soon as possible." said Xiaolin Zhang, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Dizal. "At Dizal, we are committed to discovering and developing innovative medicines for the benefit of cancer patients globally."

The NDA submission for sunvozertinib is based on data from the WU-KONG6 study, a multicenter, single-arm, Phase II pivotal study conducted in China to evaluate the efficacy and safety of sunvozertinib in platinum-pretreated NSCLC patients with EGFR exon20ins mutations. The primary objective of the study was Objective Response Rate according to RECIST v1.1, with Duration of Response (DOR) as the key secondary objective. As of July 31, 2022, the confirmed objective response (cORR), as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR), was 59.8% . The objective response rate for patients with baseline brain metastasis was 48.4%. Sunvozertinib showed superior safety profile. The most common drug related TEAEs (treatment emergent adverse event) were Grade 1/2 in nature and clinically manageable. Global pivotal studies of sunvozertinib in patients with advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon20ins in the 1st line and ≥ 2nd line setting are ongoing.

About Dizal

Dizal is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company, dedicated to the discovery and development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. Deep-rooted in translational science and molecular design, it has established an internationally competitive portfolio of five clinical-stage assets with two leading assets in global pivotal studies.

Contacts
Investor Relations: ir@dizalpharma.com
Business Development: bd@dizalpharma.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dizal-announces-china-cde-acceptance-of-new-drug-application-for-sunvozertinib-for-platinum-pretreated-nsclc-patients-with-egfr-exon20ins-mutations-301717531.html

SOURCE Dizal Pharmaceutical

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer’s Paxlovid will not be included in China’s national insurance

    Chinese health care authorities declined to include Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment drug in a national reimbursement list that would have allowed patients to get it at a cheaper price throughout the country, saying it was too expensive.

  • Editas lays off 60, stops work on cancer, retinal disease

    The Cambridge gene-editing company is laying off 20% of its workforce as it cuts drug programs geared toward retinal diseases and solid tumors.

  • Biogen (BIIB), Eisai's Lecanemab Gets FDA Nod for Alzheimer's

    FDA approves Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai's lecanemab on an accelerated basis. Eisai filed a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) to the FDA to get a traditional approval for Leqembi.

  • Exelixis (EXEL) Announces Preliminary Q4 and 2022 Results

    Exelixis (EXEL) reports preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter and 2022. It also provides guidance for 2023 and pipeline updates.

  • CVS eyes next-generation health clinics after Amazon’s move for One Medical

    CVS Health Corp. is investing in a young chain of health clinics, and may be looking to acquire another.

  • GE HealthCare, in first deal after spinoff, set to buy French company

    MARKET PULSE GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) late Monday said it has agreed to buy French tomography company IMACTIS for an undisclosed amount. IMACTIS’s system is designed to increase the procedure’s accuracy while helping reduce procedure time and radiation doses for patients and doctors, GE HealthCare said.

  • 3 Breakout Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Belite Bio (NASDAQ: BLTE), TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) set themselves apart over the past year with triple-digit share price gains. Each of the healthcare companies is developing something unique, whether it be finding treatments for maladies with no approved treatments, a more effective way to do organ transplants, or a more precise way to treat disorders that lead to obesity. Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on therapies to treat blindness, diabetes, and liver disease.

  • It’s Pharma Time: Why Merck and Lilly Are Buys, but Not Pfizer.

    With rates rising, biotech has faded. Investors have favored the pharma stalwarts. Bank of America’s drug analyst Geoff Meacham runs through the one’s to watch and a few to avoid. Plus: Could it be another banner year for Devon Energy?

  • China still hasn’t approved any mRNA vaccines—but a new homegrown Omicron booster could break through Beijing’s barriers

    Chinese officials say they have "safe and effective" vaccines as Beijing rebuffs mRNA shots from the U.S. and the EU.

  • MindMed Provides Corporate Update and 2023 Outlook

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, today provided a corporate update and outlook for 2023.

  • Moderna Considers Price of $110-$130 for Covid-19 Vaccine

    The commercial price for the shot is similar to Pfizer’s plans for after government contracting ends.

  • 1 Top Growth Stock That Could Beat the Market In 2023 and Beyond

    Last year, the Nasdaq Composite experienced a downturn due to a combination of negative economic and political factors. At any rate, economic issues won't last forever, and the market will eventually continue its march forward. One growth stock that can help with that is none other than DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM).

  • 'We're getting there': Austin's Dell Children's hospital keeps taking steps toward its lofty goals

    Programs Dell Children's hospital pledged in first year now being developed, more being envisioned as it sets out to be a destination medical center.

  • Ultragenyx (RARE) Posts Preliminary '22 Results, Gives '23 View

    Ultragenyx (RARE) reports preliminary product revenues for its marketed drugs, Crysvita, Mepsevii and Dojolvi for the full year 2022. The company issues product revenue guidance for 2023.

  • Eisai, Biogen's Alzheimer's drug price should not dent demand - analysts

    The price set by the companies is higher than some analyst estimates of about $20,000. "As a result of this higher than expected pricing, we think it is reasonable to see peak sales reach $15.2 billion worldwide," BMO analyst Evan Seigerman said in a research note. However, the price tag is lower than that of Eisai and Biogen's first Alzheimer's disease drug, Aduhelm, which was initially priced at $56,000 annually before the drugmakers halved the price amid controversy over its approval.

  • Novan seeks FDA approval for lead product

    After years of ups and downs, Novan is seeking federal approval for its lead product to treat a viral skin infection.

  • A Mental Health App Tested ChatGPT on Its Users. The Founder Said Backlash Was Just a Misunderstanding.

    The AI chat bot ChatGPT can do a lot of things. It can respond to tweets, write science fiction, plan this reporter’s family Christmas, and it’s even slated to act as a lawyer in court. But can a robot provide safe and effective mental health support? A company called Koko decided to find out using the AI to help craft mental health support for about 4,000 of its users in October. Users—of Twitter, not Koko—were unhappy with the results and with the fact that the experiment took place at all.

  • Watch Chris Hemsworth Go On A Date With His 'Elderly' Wife To Confront Fears About Aging

    The "Thor" actor described meeting Elsa Pataky, made to look like an 87-year-old woman, as a comforting experience: "You're still beautiful," he told her.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    While the healthcare industry may not seem at first glance like the most exciting place to invest your cash, it has proven to be one of the most resilient sectors for investing. Healthcare companies tend to supply the products and services that consumers need no matter what is happening with the market or the economy. If you are looking to add cash to more fantastic healthcare stocks in the month of January, here are two no-brainer buys that can enrich your portfolio over the long term.

  • Israel Based Study Shows Omicron Adapted Vaccine Shots Cut Hospitalization Rates In Elderly

    Israel based real-world study shows that omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) reduced hospitalizations among older patients. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed. Data exhibited an 81% reduction in hospitalizations among people aged 65 and older who had received the booster against those who had previously received at least two COVID vaccinations but not the omicron-adapted shot. Related: FDA Authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech And Moderna's Biv