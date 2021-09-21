U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

Dizzion Appoints Timothy Wall as Chief Revenue Officer

·3 min read

Former Wolters Kluwer, Salesforce.com and Citi executive will focus on scaling global Dizzion revenues and capitalizing on strategic alliance program market opportunities.

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dizzion, Inc., the industry leader in Managed Desktop as a Service (DaaS), today announced Timothy Wall as chief revenue officer. The appointment is a key component of Dizzion's global revenue acceleration plan, supporting strategic enterprise alliance partner growth and maximized return on invested capital.

Dizzion announces Timothy Wall as CRO.
Dizzion announces Timothy Wall as CRO.

Tim's proven track record scaling successful SaaS organizations makes him a valuable addition to the Dizzion team.

Reporting directly to Dizzion CEO Steve Prather, Wall will be responsible for all aspects of the company's go-to-market revenue strategy, including strategic alliances, direct sales, marketing, sales engineering, and client expansion.

"Tim's strong background in enterprise sales leadership and proven track record scaling successful Software as a Service organizations make him a valuable addition to the Dizzion team," said Steve Prather, Dizzion CEO. "The timing of Tim's appointment is ideal. Market conditions continue to trend upwards as the majority of enterprise organizations make the transition to long-term, hybrid work models. This coupled with the recent success of Dizzion's strategic alliance program presents unprecedented, new-market opportunities."

Wall brings more than thirty years of revenue-team leadership experience to Dizzion, most recently as chief revenue officer at eOriginal, a leading financial services SaaS provider recently acquired by Wolters Kluwer. Prior to eOriginal, Wall held executive sales leadership positions at Salesforce.com and Citi.

"With strong market demand for technologies like cloud desktops and an impressive list of established marquee clients and strategic alliance partners, Dizzion is well-positioned for expansion and continued, year-over-year revenue growth," said Wall. "I am excited at the opportunity to scale this successful business model to new markets, increase wallet share within existing markets, and further-cement our market position as the industry leader in managed desktop as a service."

Dizzion provides turnkey, high-performance cloud desktops, purpose-built to ensure end-user success and organizational protection when working remote. Wall's experience maps directly to Dizzion's highest-growth target audiences and high-impact use cases including the Fortune 500 enterprise, financial services firms, and compliance-based software requirements.

For more information, visit dizzion.com.

About Dizzion
Dizzion, Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance managed Desktop as a Service (DaaS) to the global remote workforce. Founded in 2011, Dizzion's proven, end-user cloud platform enables maximum work-from-anywhere success while protecting business process outsourcers (BPO), enterprise contact centers, healthcare, financial services, and insurance companies with real HIPAA, PCI-DSS and SOC 2 Type II compliance. Customers further digital transformation with AnyCloud global delivery, seamless hybrid IT integration, zLink secure endpoints, and C3 orchestration and analytics. Visit dizzion.com for more information. Dizzion | Work from anywhere. Business as usual.

Dizzion Managed Desktop as a Service (PRNewsfoto/Dizzion, Inc.)
Dizzion Managed Desktop as a Service (PRNewsfoto/Dizzion, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dizzion-appoints-timothy-wall-as-chief-revenue-officer-301381387.html

SOURCE Dizzion, Inc.

