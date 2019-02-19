In Dizzying Asia Rally, You're Still Missing Out: Taking Stock

(Bloomberg) -- Another round of U.S.-China trade talks came and went last week without a resolution, and after a dip in acknowledgment Friday, Asia investors have gone right back to buying.

With the U.S. still shuttered overnight thanks to a holiday, gains in Asia Tuesday are modest, with trading volume across Japan, Hong Kong and India lower than usual. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is trading at a four-month high, with Chinese stocks still in the green after a dazzling 2.7 percent jump on Monday. U.S. equity-index futures are flat.

Even with an 11 percent rally in Asia from a December low -- a refreshing change of pace after the carnage late last year -- the MSCI Asia Pacific Index still lags behind its peers. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index is just ahead, with a 12 percent gain from its end-of-year low, and both regional benchmarks trail the S&P 500’s 18 percent upswing.

A more dovish Fed appears to have done the trick for U.S. equities despite some anxiety around the government shutdown earlier. There’s also some optimism to be found in the current earnings season, with about 75 percent of S&P 500 companies that have reported so far posting positive year-over-year profit growth, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

As Asian shares keep lagging, they’re showing signs of strain, just like their Europe and U.S. peers:

The Asian gauge is once again approaching overbought levels, according to the 14-day relative strength index.Its valuation has steadily climbed to almost 13 times estimated profit, near its five-year average, after tumbling to a low in December.

And of course, there’s still U.S.-China trade: negotiators will get right back at it again with the next round of talks set to begin Tuesday in Washington as the March 1 deadline draws closer. President Donald Trump has said he’s considering a 60-day extension to the discussions, which raises the inevitable question of the extent of investors’ optimism -- and patience -- for the two sides to strike a deal.

“Without sounding like a damp squib, there is now a vast amount of ‘optimism’ baked into currency, stock and energy market prices globally and precisely zero concrete detail” on progress in trade talks, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst with Oanda Corp., in Singapore. “The unwind, should no deal be struck, could be very ugly.”

And the earnings season is just ramping up in Hong Kong and China, which may prove to be the catalyst that gives markets in the region more concrete direction on sentiment. HSBC Holdings Plc just reported a drop in adjusted pretax profit to $3.39 billion for the final quarter of 2018, missing the $4.4 billion average estimate compiled by the bank. While adjusted revenue rose, it also fell short of projections.

Stock-Market Summary

MSCI Asia Pacific Index little changedJapan’s Topix index up 0.3%; Nikkei 225 up 0.2%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index down 0.2%; Hang Seng China Enterprises up 0.2%; Shanghai Composite little changed; CSI 300 little changedTaiwan’s Taiex index up 0.2%South Korea’s Kospi index little changed; Kospi 200 little changedAustralia’s S&P/ASX 200 up 0.3%; New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 down 0.2%India’s S&P BSE Sensex Index up 0.4%; NSE Nifty 50 up 0.3%Singapore’s Straits Times Index little changed; Malaysia’s KLCI up 0.7%; Philippine Stock Exchange Index down 0.2%; Jakarta Composite up 0.3%; Vietnam’s VN Index up 0.6%. Thailand is closed for a holiday.S&P 500 e-mini futures little changed after index closed up 1.1% in last session

