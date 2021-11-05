U.S. markets open in 9 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,673.00
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,985.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,335.75
    +5.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,405.30
    +4.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.70
    +0.89 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.10
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1554
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    -0.0550 (-3.48%)
     

  • Vix

    15.44
    +0.34 (+2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3498
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6460
    -0.1040 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,204.90
    -487.45 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,538.69
    -9.70 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.91
    +31.02 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,570.11
    -224.26 (-0.75%)
     

The DJI Mavic 3 is the company's best consumer drone yet

Matt Burns
·7 min read

Let's get this out of the way: The $2,199 DJI Mavic 3 is excellent and I didn't get to try all the new features yet.

The Mavic 3 is DJI's latest top-of-the-line consumer drone. It's foldable, expensive, and packs an impressive dual-lens camera and dramatically better drone-to-controller communication. The Mavic 3 is easily DJI's best consumer drone yet. Unfortunately, a few key features were not available on pre-launch firmware, so a full review is in the works.

Here's what's new.

  • Dual-camera system that features a custom Hasselblad L2D-20c aerial camera. It has two lenses: a 4/3 CMOS sensor with a 24mm prime lens & a 28x hybrid zoom telephoto lens.

  • First DJI drone that can transmit live 1080p/60fps video from the drone to the controller

  • Support for Apple ProRes 422 HQ and H.264/H.265 with video capabilities up to 5.1k@50fps, DCI 4k@120fps, 4k@120fps

  • Improved vision sensing system able to detect items from .5 to 200 meters thanks to new, improved sensors

  • 46 minutes of flight time (5000 mAh battery)

DJI sent me a Mavic 3 last week, and I've been flying it nonstop. However, several key features were unavailable until the drone officially launched. Before today, I was unable to test the drone's new ActiveTrack 5.0 system and APAS 5.0 object detection -- both are said to be significant upgrades over past versions. As such, I'm unable to confirm DJI's claims, and I'm eager to try the new ActiveTrack system. Past DJI implications failed to impress.

Camera

The DJI Mavic 3 features a new camera system that includes two lenses. The primary lens is a beast: 20 MP 4/3 CMOS sensor, 24mm prime lens, 84° field of view. The second camera features a 162mm telephoto lens with a 28x hybrid zoom affair. This system gives the Mavic 3 a fantastic prime lens and offloads the dirty work of zooming to a second camera.

With the new camera comes new supported video formats. The Mavic 3 supports encoding in Apple ProRes 422 HQ, DCI 4k, and 5.1k. However, the Apple ProRess 422 HQ encoding is only available on the more expensive Mavic 3, the $4,999 Mavic 3 Cine edition (it also includes a 1TB SSD).

The images straight off the camera are stunning. I compared the images to those captured using the DJI Air 2S, and the differences are noticeable with deeper tones and more nuance in shadows. Details are crisp and sharp.

Look for a full report in the coming days. Several key video features were locked until DJI officially announced the Mavic 3. I need to test the drone using the latest firmware.

Object Detention

I crash a lot of drones, and it's not for lack of caring. I push them farther (and closer) than they should go. And props are cheap, too. But I haven't crashed the Mavic 3 yet despite my best attempts. The drone sees everything.

Features like object detection and crash mitigation have been standard features on drones for several generations. Still, this latest version features upgraded capabilities, including detecting objects at a greater distance and a closer range.

As of writing, DJI had yet to update the drone to the latest firmware that included significant updates to the Mavic 3's capabilities. However, even using pre-release software, the Mavic 3 is impressive.

It's Fall in Michigan, and most of the leaves are off the trees. The Mavic 3 doesn't care. I found it's easily able to detect even the smallest branch. The drone can either stop or attempt to bypass the object.

I took the drone for a walk through the woods. For the most part, it managed to walk itself, sliding side to side to avoid obstacles. I just had to direct the drone forward, and it found its own path. This was capable with past DJI drones, but it was not nearly this smooth. I never trusted the older crash mitigation systems. This one feels much improved.

Like the Mavic Pro 2, the Mavic 3 has sensors watching every corner of the drone. In addition, there are six fish-eye vision sensors and two wide-angle sensors. DJI calls this omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and its capabilities are a step above that found on the Air 2S, which only watches in four directions.

Range

Owners are going to notice two things about the Mavic 3 over past models. One, this drone has a much more robust communication connection. I didn't lose contact with the drone flying in spots past drones would cut out. The Mavic 3 streams live video to the controller at 1080p/60 -- that's twice the frame rates as past models and it's very noticeable.

DJI claims that the maximum transmission range is 15km. That's over 9 miles, and due to FAA regulations, I'm unable to test that range. However, this drone has a serious range.

I took the Mavic 3 around to several familiar spots during my short time with the drone, including an abandoned urban area with low bridges over a river. I like to fly drones in this area. Past drones (DJI Air 2S and Mavic Pro 2) struggle to maintain connection when passing under the bridges. The Mavic 3 held its connection the whole time.

Furthermore, I noticed the increase in transmission power when flying the drone in the cornfields behind my house. Often, other drones were able to skim the top of the field, but the range was dramatically cut when the drone was a few feet off the ground instead of hundreds of feet in the air. The Mavic 3 didn't have that issue and managed to stream the live video to the controller at 1080p/60.

The live video preview is lovely. The drone now transmits in full 1080p HD at 60 fps when close enough. The increase in frame rates is delightful. In addition, the smoother video preview makes flying the drone more enjoyable.

Build quality

  • The construction and build quality is better than that found on the DJI Air 2. It feels solid and doesn't look like a toy.

  • The Mavic 3's prop arms are significantly thinner than those found on the smaller Air 2S.

  • The props are 4.5 inches. The props on the Air 2S are 3.5 inches.

Battery

  • The Mavic 3 uses a new battery design from previous models. It's a four cell unit that weighs 335.5g. It slides into the drone's body.

  • Charges over DJI's preparatory connector. The charging dock uses USB-C.

  • Claimed battery life is 46 minutes. I saw, on average, around 30 minutes in windy conditions.

Unavailable for testing at time of publication

  • 120 fps video modes.

  • APAS 5.0 -- The pre-launch firmware did not have the latest object detection and crash mitigation features. As such, the drone still featured past versions of this ability and was able to identify and avoid objects as small as a tiny tree branch.

  • ActiveTrack 5.0 -- This feature will be available at a later, unannounced time. Supposedly, this system allows the Mavic 3 to track and follow an object no matter its direction of travel. Past versions of this feature were disappointing and limited mainly to tracking objects moving towards or away from the drone -- not side to side or diagonally. I'm eager to try this new feature.

  • 4G Network-Powered Transmission -- This attachment will supposedly improve the video transmission by utilizing 4G network communication. This will be released at a later time and unavailable for testing at the time of writing.

A full review is coming. Look for it next week.

Recommended Stories

  • Want to Upgrade? These Are the 4 Best Cameras to Upgrade To

    The past few years have shown us several innovations in the camera world. Some of the biggest ones were the face and eye detection features. That went even further with the addition of artificial intelligence. But perhaps best of all is that full-frame cameras got smaller and better. So if you're a passionate photographer looking to possibly upgrade beyond your phone, consider these cameras. Best of all, we've reviewed all of these and more.

  • Barn Find 1970 Dodge Challenger Hides A Mess

    Nature has taken over this classic…

  • DJI's Mavic 3 packs dual Four Thirds and telephoto cameras

    After unveiling the outrageous Ronin 4K camera last month, DJI has now launched the $2,200 Mavic 3 drone with not just one, but two innovative camera systems.

  • T-Mobile Seen Benefiting From AT&T, Verizon Delay on 5G

    (Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. could benefit from a delay in rolling out 5G service announced Thursday by its chief competitors in response to concerns over interference with aviation equipment. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She

  • Nvidia Analyst Hikes Price Target By 30% On $10B Opportunity Presented By The Metaverse

    Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are trading at record high levels on Thursday. The Nvidia Analyst: Well Fargo Securities analyst Aaron Rakers reiterated an Overweight rating on Nvidia and bumped up the price target from $245 to $320. The Nvidia Thesis: NVIDIA Omniverse is a key enabler/platform for the development of the Metaverse across a wide range of vertical apps—industrial, manufacturing, design & engineering and autonomous vehicles/robotics, Rakers said in a note. Nvidia's Omniver

  • Shiba Inu Is Plunging. A Prominent Crypto Whale Is Making Waves.

    The Shiba Inu whale identified by crypto watchers as the investor who turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion is moving holdings around. A big sale could follow.

  • Intel Loses Ground to AMD as Demand for Chromebook Chips Wanes

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. ceded more than 2 percentage points of market share to Advanced Micro Devices Inc. in the third quarter, marking another setback for a chip pioneer that has lost some of its technology edge. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’‘

  • China Has the Jump on Building the Metaverse. These Tech Companies Are Leading the Way.

    In China, young companies like AVIT have gained in value while big companies like Tencent and Alibaba are moving aggressively into the sector.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Actually, I think that Amazon still has a huge growth runway in e-commerce. Only one-eighth of all retail sales are done online, and that sounds like a massive growth opportunity to me. Amazon Web Services (AWS) also continues to rock.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 4th, 2021

    After a bullish day for the majors mid-week, a fall through the day’s pivot levels would bring support levels into play before any recovery.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) Big Whale Shows Activity, Price Stucks at $0.000063

    SHIB’s network activity slows down and Elon Musk helps FLOKI to go to the moon.

  • NeoPhotonics Stock Soars. It’s Being Acquired by Apple Supplier Lumentum.

    Laser manufacturer NeoPhotonics is being acquired by Lumentum in a bid by the Apple supplier to expand its presence in high-speed optical networks. Lumentum (ticker: LITE) will pay NeoPhotonics (NPTN) stockholders $16 a share in an all-cash transaction. “With NeoPhotonics, we’re making another important investment in better serving our customers and expanding our photonics capabilities at a time when photonics are at the forefront of favorable long-term market trends,” said Alan Lowe, Lumentum president and CEO.

  • Shiba Inu Loses 14% of its Value in 24 Hours and Could Dip Further

    Shiba Inu has lost more than 14% of its value over the past 24 hours and has dropped out of the top ten in the market ranking, creating room for further losses in the coming hours and days.

  • Tencent Unveils First Chips in Push Beyond Online Content

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has unveiled its first chips, showcasing a yearlong foray into silicon design as the Chinese tech giant seeks to grow beyond digital entertainment.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Polic

  • Why Apple Is One of the Best 5G Stocks to Buy After Its Latest Earnings

    Investors need to look beyond Apple's revenue miss, as 5G adoption is still turning out to be a big catalyst.

  • Push it jumps to No. 1 on App Store promising a way to send push notifications to friends

    A new app called Push it is sitting at the top of the App Store promising little more than the ability to send "push notifications to your friends." As it turns out, Push it is the latest creation from the makers of the Snapchat platform app, Sendit, which features AR games and anonymous Q&As. To understand what Push it is all about, you have to first understand the company's original app, Sendit.

  • Pinterest user growth slows as lockdown frenzy fades

    Pinterest Inc's monthly active users for the third quarter fell short of estimates on Thursday, as easing pandemic curbs encouraged the digital scrapbooking app's users to keep their phones aside and step out more. "We believe the slowdown was due to the pandemic unwind," Chief Financial Officer Todd Morgenfeld said in an interview. However, in a sign that the pandemic-accelerated shift to online shopping may be here to stay, Pinterest's total revenue surged 43% to $633 million in the quarter.

  • Apple SharePlay: New feature enables users to listen to music together and more

    Apple SharePlay, a new feature in IOS 15.1, allows iPhone users to have a more shared experience with up to 33 people on a call all through FaceTime. Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Daniel Howley explains.

  • The ‘Metaverse’ Prompts High-Stakes Race for Big Tech

    A tech industry battle is taking shape over the “metaverse.” WSJ tech reporter Meghan Bobrowsky explains the concept and why tech companies like Facebook, Roblox and Epic Games are investing billions to develop this digital space. Photo: Storyblocks