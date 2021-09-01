DJI's next gimbal might be able to extend like a selfie stick

It looks like DJI is preparing to release a new smartphone gimbal. A leak shared by WinFuture and subsequently spotted by The Verge shows the Osmo Mobile 5. New to this model is a telescoping mechanism that will allow you to extend the gimbal. That’s something that should give those who buy the OM 5 more ways to compose their photos and videos. According to the outlet, the device will cost €159 (about $188) and stand approximately 6.7 inches tall when you collapse down the telescoping mechanism.

DJI Osmo Mobile 5

Judging by the images WinFuture shared, it doesn’t look like the Osmo Mobile 5 extends quite as long as a more affordable selfie stick, but that’s probably for the best since the weight of your smartphone and the included magnetic mounting system would make the gimbal unwieldy at best and prone to breaking at worst. Unfortunately, it appears that added flexibility will come at the cost of battery life. The new model can reportedly go six hours and 20 minutes on a single charge. By contrast, you can get up to 15 hours of use from the Osmo Mobile 4’s 2,450mAh battery.

btw... DJI OM 4 SE is also incoming: 99$ and basically the same as the original OM4, but w/o the magnetic smartpone holder. https://t.co/dQO5LhKMMQ — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 1, 2021