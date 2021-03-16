U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

DJI's Osmo Pocket gimbal camera returns to $199 at Amazon

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

DJI's handy, compact gimbal with an integrated camera is on sale again at Amazon. The Osmo Pocket dropped to $199 today, which is $150 off its original price and $50 off the price it's hovered at for the past few weeks. We last saw this discount in the beginning of February, so now's a good time to grab the device if you missed the previous sale.

Buy DJI Osmo Pocket at Amazon - $199

The Pocket is basically a tiny camera that uses 3-axis stabilization to take professional-looking photos and videos. It's arguably best for shooting video and it records in 1080p/30fps — but you can pump it up to 4K if you're willing to lose a bit more battery life. The Pocket lasts roughly 140 minutes when filming 1080p video, but battery life drops to 20 minutes if you want the higher-quality footage. It uses a 1/2.3-inch sensor sensor and dual microphones and it supports microSD cards up to 256GB.

In addition to a couple of physical buttons, the Pocket also has a one-inch touchscreen that you can use to access video features. And if you prefer to use a larger screen, you can connect the device to your smartphone and use the DJI Mimo app to control the gimbal's movements, change camera settings, check out the camera's live view and more.

If you're looking to rely less on your smartphone's camera or just want a device with better stabilization and quality, the Osmo Pocket is a good option. The model on sale is the original Pocket — DJI released the $349 Pocket 2 last year, which has a bigger sensor, a higher megapixel count, better gimbal motion range and access to advanced features like ActiveTrack 3.0. Unless you're a power-user, you can likely skip the Pocket 2's new features to save some money and get a similar experience with the original Pocket.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

