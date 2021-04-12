U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,118.19
    -10.61 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,729.54
    -71.06 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,800.39
    -99.80 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.74
    -1.74 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.42
    +1.10 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.60
    -7.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    -0.18 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1912
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6750
    +0.0090 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4110
    -0.2390 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,505.83
    +793.12 (+1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,294.84
    +0.26 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,904.49
    -11.26 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,538.73
    -229.33 (-0.77%)
     

DJI's Osmo Pocket gimbal camera is 46 percent off at B&H Photo

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

DJI's Osmo Pocket is a handy gadget to add to your camera bag if you want to up your game when it comes to home videos and travel vlogs. B&H Photo has the pint-sized gimbal camera for $199 today only, which is $170 off its normal price and only $10 more than the lowest price we've seen it. B&H's sale price looks to be a limited-time offer, but BuyDig has the same discount on the Osmo Pocket right now and, unlike B&H's deal, it doesn't appear to expire in just a few hours.

Buy Osmo Pocket at B&H - $199 Buy Osmo Pocket at BuyDig - $199

While smartphone cameras continue to get better and better, standalone devices like the Osmo Pocket add extra features that your smartphone's shooter doesn't have. Key among them for DJI's device is a tiny camera capable of shooting in 4K that uses 3-axis stabilization to get smooth, professional-looking photos and videos. It uses a 1/2.3-inch sensor, has dual microphones for recording audio and it supports microSD cards up to 256GB.

You can control the Osmo Pocket using its few physical buttons, or its tiny touchscreen that gives you access to video features. If you prefer more control on a larger screen, you can connect the device to DJI's Mimo app and do things like control the gimbal's movements, check out the camera's live feed and more.

One thing to keep in mind when using the Osmo Pocket is its battery life. When shooting in 1080p, you'll get roughly 140 minutes of battery life — fairly impressive for such a small device. But if you up it to 4K, you'll get only 20 minutes or so of shooting time.

It's also worth noting that DJI released the Pocket 2 last year, the follow-up to the original Osmo Pocket. The new model has a larger sensor, better gimbal motion range, access to advanced features like ActiveTrack 3.0 and more. However, it also costs $349, making it a bit of a harder sell if you're on a tight budget. If you're comfortable skipping the upgrades that come with the Pocket 2, you'll still get a capable, ultra-portable camera in the original Pocket — and you'll save some money, too.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft will acquire speech-tech giant Nuance for $19.7 billion

    Nuance already works with Microsoft on its Healthcare Cloud, now it'll be part of Microsoft's cloud business entirely.

  • Apple's 512GB MacBook Air M1 falls to an all-time low on Amazon

    Amazon is currently offering the 512GB MacBook Air with Apple's latest M1 chipset for $1,149.

  • Leak hints Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE will use a 'traditional' design

    A reported Galaxy S21 FE leak hints Samsung's next value-for-money phone will sport a familiar but more conventional design.

  • Ducati backs away from electric motorcycle production plans

    After saying in 2019 that it was "not far from starting production" on an electric motorcyle, Ducati is doing a U-turn on those plans.

  • Topps debuts its first NFT baseball card collection

    Topps has released its first NFT baseball card collection, Series 1, bringing MLB cards into the digital era.

  • Last-minute battery deal keeps Ford, VW electric car plans on track

    A last-minute settlement between two battery giants, LG and SK, may have saved EV production plans for Ford and VW.

  • Sony wants to bring 'popular' PlayStation game franchises to phones

    Sony is hiring an executive to lead a PlayStation push into mobile gaming.

  • The Morning After: Sony plans to bring its hit PlayStation series to smartphones

    Today’s headlines: Alibaba hit with $2.8 billion fine in China antitrust case, Sony plans to bring its hit PlayStation series to smartphones and NASA delays Mars helicopter flight to at least April 14th.

  • Amazon's rotating Echo Show 10 drops to a new low price of $200

    Amazon is offering its premium Echo Show 10 smart screen for $50 less as part of an all-time low deal on the Alexa-powered device.

  • Google allegedly gave its ad system an advantage with a special project

    Google ran an effort, Project Bernanke, that supposedly gave its ad system an unfair edge — and Texas intends to use this in its antitrust case.

  • Apple's upcoming iPad Pro could be scarce due to next-gen display shortages

    Apple plans to introduce a Mini LED display on its flagship 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but the suppliers of that tech are apparently experiencing poor manufacturing yields.

  • Google is shutting down its iOS and Android Shopping apps

    Google is adding another entry to its app graveyard, and this time it's Shopping that's getting the guillotine.

  • Instant View: India's March inflation accelerates on higher food, transportation costs

    Further, core inflation too accelerated to more than a 2-year high, at close to 6.0% which does not offer comfort. Continued comfort on food and goods inflation as production continues to normalize should prove supportive. "Upside from crude oil prices, if any, could be offset by a likely hold or reduction in duties on petroleum products, softening of demand due to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, and likelihood of a normal monsoon outturn (as per private weather forecasting firm AccuWeather) in 2021."

  • Grab’s $34 Billion SPAC Deal Puts Southeast Asia Tech on the Map

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Inc. and Traveloka are poised to become public companies in coming months, kickstarting a coming-out party for Southeast Asia’s long-overlooked internet scene.Grab will this week unveil a listing via a U.S. blank-check company that’s drawn backers from T. Rowe Price to Temasek Holdings Pte and values the ride-hailing giant at more than $34 billion, people familiar with the matter said, in the largest-ever deal of its kind. Indonesia’s Traveloka will follow suit, listing at a valuation of about $5 billion via a special purpose acquisition company backed by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel, other people with knowledge of the matter said. Terms on both deals could still change, the people said.The mega deals will front a chain of initial public offerings from the region’s most valuable startups from 2021, from Grab arch-foe Gojek and e-commerce giant Tokopedia to Singapore’s PropertyGuru. Their debuts allow investors to bet on the industry’s ascendancy in the post-Covid mobile era over the financial institutions and industrial conglomerates that have long dominated Southeast Asia’s corporate landscape. Over the longer term, market watchers expect fast-growth technology firms to dominate attention like they have in China and the U.S., overhauling a Southeast Asian roster now led by gaming and e-commerce leader Sea Ltd.“We have seen a similar trend across other more established markets, and it’s now Southeast Asia’s golden period,” said Rajive Keshup, a director at Cathay Capital, a global investment fund with $4 billion of assets under management. “We expect a lot more capital to flow into the region on the back of this mega announcement. And that is a very good leading indicator about the health of the region.”The tech industry in Southeast Asia, home to about a 10th of the world’s population and some of the fastest-growing economies like Indonesia, is overdue for recognition. The region didn’t have a single major tech company listed till Sea went public in New York in 2017. That’s despite a smartphone-using population growing at rates unmatched in much of the world, driven by economic growth and government policies that encourage investment in technology. That potential is attracting the likes of Amazon.com Inc. and Chinese majors including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., who see Southeast Asia’s increasingly affluent consumers as key to their global ambitions.Interest in the region is mounting in part because of external factors. Money has flown out of China’s biggest internet names since Beijing launched a campaign to curtail Alibaba and its peers late last year. Washington-Beijing tensions, meanwhile, threaten to escalate and suppress the Asian country’s presence in America and even get Chinese firms tossed off U.S. bourses. At the same time, concerns are mounting that a bubble is forming after the worst tech selloff in half a year.More immediately however, investors are gambling on the region’s takeoff. Southeast Asia’s internet economy cooled during the pandemic but spending online should bounce back rapidly and triple to more than $300 billion by 2025, research from Google, Temasek Holdings Pte and Bain & Co. shows.“As some of these companies begin to list it could be quite transformative to capital markets, which have been dominated by traditional sectors such financials, real estate and commodities,” said Joshua Crabb, a senior money manager in Hong Kong at Robeco, which oversees $186 billion. “This has had a huge impact on the nature of the market in China over the past decade and may be just starting in ASEAN.”Read more: Southeast Asia’s Internet Economy on Verge of a Post-Covid BoomTo more quickly tap investor enthusiasm, many startups like Grab and Traveloka that remain unprofitable are considering blank-check firms -- but the influx of capital into SPACs is raising hackles among regulators from New York to Singapore, who worry that traditionally more lax disclosure and accountability requirements may burn investors. Listing through a SPAC can be completed in a matter of weeks compared with the 12 months it would take to go public in the regular way.SPAC veterans have warned that some newer entrants may be overvaluing their targets: closely held entities often lacking proper governance or operational maturity to hold stock offerings of their own. Tech firms still working on their main products, such as aerospace startup Archer Aviation Inc. and electric-vehicle maker Lucid Motors Inc., have merged with SPACs and become public companies based not on their revenue but future projections.In Southeast Asia, the rush of IPOs is driven in part by Sea’s astonishing run-up since the start of 2020, which demonstrated the enormous pent-up appetite for the region’s internet firms. The Tencent-backed gaming and online shopping leader has emerged as a stock-market sensation since its IPO. Among companies valued at $100 billion or more, the stock is the No. 1 Asian performer since the start of last year and trails only Tesla Inc. globally.Gojek and Tokopedia, Indonesia’s two most valuable tech startups, are seeking investor approval for a merger that could create the country’s largest internet company ahead of a dual IPO. Others exploring listings include Singapore’s PropertyGuru and Indonesia’s Bukalapak.“Grab’s listing provides a much-awaited exit for existing investors, meanwhile, providing exciting opportunities for U.S. investors to invest in Southeast Asia growth companies,” said Kerry Goh, chief investment officer at Kamet Capital Partners Pte. “This should accelerate investors’ attention and hence, more listings should be expected.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DiaSorin to Buy Covid-19 Test-Maker Luminex for $1.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian diagnostics company DiaSorin SpA agreed to acquire Luminex Corp. for about $1.8 billion, gaining the maker of Covid-19 testing kits and a greater foothold in the U.S. market.DiaSorin agreed to pay $37 a share in the all-cash transaction, according to a statement Sunday. That’s about 12% more than Luminex’s closing share price on April 9. DiaSorin shares rose as much as 11.4% in Milan trading, the most ever.Austin, Texas-based Luminex makes Covid-19 laboratory tests along with a suite of other biological testing technologies. In late March, it applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval of a lab test that combines tests for Covid-19 and the flu.“Luminex perfectly fits with our strategy to grow our positioning in the molecular diagnostics space,” DiaSorin Chief Executive Officer Carlo Rosa said in the statement. The purchase also gives it a bigger presence in North America, which accounted for about 37% of its sales in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Like many companies in the lab-testing space, the pandemic has been a boon for Luminex’s business. The sale comes amid a pickup in health-care mergers, including among companies that make products for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The company had been exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, after receiving takeover interest from companies including DiaSorin, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News earlier this year.The transaction will be funded through a mix of cash and external financing. It’s expected to close in the third quarter and is subject to shareholder approval.On Sunday, DiaSorin signed a $1.1 billion term loan due in 2026 and a $500 million bridge loan due within 12 months with a group of banks including BNP, Citi, Mediobanca and UniCredit.Morgan Stanley advised DiaSorin, while Perella Weinberg worked for Luminex and Mediobanca provided a fairness opinion to DiaSorin’s board.(Updates with Diasorin shares in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Didi Chuxing Has Filed Confidentially for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s top ride-hailing startups are pushing ahead with listing plans, as they seek to take advantage of a boom in equity offerings to fund expansion in everything from food delivery to autonomous driving.Beijing-based Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering that could raise several billion dollars, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Its Southeast Asian peer Grab Holdings Inc. aims to announce a merger with a blank-check company in the U.S. as soon as this week in a deal valued at more than $34 billion, the people said.These listings pave the way for some of the largest tech debuts globally this year as demand for ride services and ride-sharing jumped after pandemic-induced disruptions in Asia. Didi and Grab are also capitalizing on a rebound in tech stocks as the Nasdaq Composite Index is again charging toward an all-time high.Didi has tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley as underwriters for its U.S. listing which could value the company at as much as $70 billion to $100 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It is raising $1.5 billion through a revolving loan facility to shore up capital ahead of the share sale, Bloomberg News reported last week.The startup is also exploring a potential dual listing in Hong Kong at a later time, one of the people added.Didi, the Chinese version of Uber Technologies Inc., acquired its U.S. rival’s China business in 2016. The SoftBank Group Corp.-backed company is stepping up efforts to grow its presence in strategically important sectors like autonomous driving and technologies like artificial intelligence chips. It has also just raised about $1.5 billion for its on-demand trucking unit earlier this year, Bloomberg News has reported.Separately, Singapore-based Grab has attracted backing from T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Temasek Holdings Pte for its planned merger with Altimeter Growth Corp., the people said. The firms have expressed interest in joining a private investment in public equity offering, or PIPE, to support Grab’s combination with the blank-check company, the people said. BlackRock Inc. is also in talks to participate in the PIPE, which could raise about $4 billion, they added.At a valuation of more than $34 billion, Grab’s deal could become the biggest SPAC merger ever, according to data complied by Bloomberg, and would see the startup become one of the first Southeast Asian unicorns to go public through a blank-check company.Read more: Grab’s $34 Billion SPAC Deal Puts Southeast Asia Tech on the MapDidi and Grab are set to test investor appetite for the capital-intensive ride-hailing business. Uber, which raised $8.1 billion in an IPO in 2019, saw its share dive in March 2020 as the pandemic led to lockdowns in major cities globally. The stock has since quadrupled and even reached a new high in February this year.Details of Didi and Grab’s listings could still change as deliberations continue, the people said. Representatives for Didi, Grab, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China reins in Jack Ma's Ant Group with enforced revamp

    China has imposed a sweeping restructuring on Jack Ma's Ant Group, the fintech group whose record $37 billion IPO was derailed by regulators in November, underscoring Beijing's determination to rein in its internet giants. The overhaul, which has been in the works for several months, includes Ant turning into a financial holding firm, a move expected to curb its profitability and valuation. It comes two days after e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, of which Ant is an affiliate, was hit with a record $2.75 billion antitrust penalty as China tightens controls on the "platform economy".

  • Rupee Tumbles With Stocks as Virus Cases in India Hit New Record

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s deepening coronavirus crisis slammed the nation’s stocks and currency on concern it will deliver a fresh blow to an economy that’s only just recovering from the worst contraction in nearly seven decades.The Indian rupee dropped past 75 to a dollar for the first time since August 2020, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index declined 3.4%, the most in almost two months. India reported a record 168,912 new infections for a day, taking the tally to 13.53 million cases, the government said Monday.Many provinces across the nation, from the financial hub Mumbai to capital New Delhi, are bringing back stricter restrictions on movement of people to curb the surge in cases. Reports are emerging of hospital beds running short and immunization centers turning away people as they run out of vaccines.That and a vaccine shortage “are unnerving markets and no one is sure whether lockdowns will help bring cases under control,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities. Given the uncertainty, “the incentive to try and bottom-fish at this point is limited for traders.”Taking a BeatingThe NSE Nifty 50 Index dropped 3.5%, making India’s key stock indexes the worst performers in Asia on Monday. All 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. slipped, led by a gauge of property and industrial shares.India’s virus resurgence has prompted some brokerages to reconsider their preference for stocks, which are most sensitive to the economic recovery. Nomura cut the weight of financials and cement shares in its model portfolio, while Jefferies downgraded Indian banks to underweight from overweight.Not everyone is pessimistic. India’s long-term outlook remains strong and any decline in equities due to infections should be used as an entry point by investors, according to Prabhudas Lilladher Ltd. India’s gross domestic product is forecast to grow by as much as 12.5% this fiscal year, which would make it the world’s fastest-growing major economy.Bonds held on to last week’s gains, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year notes near the lowest since mid-February, amid optimism the central bank may keep its policy accommodative for long to support the economy. The rupee fell 0.4% to close at 75.0550 per dollar on Monday.“We expect the rupee to weaken versus the USD as have other EM currencies,” and given the slow progress of vaccination, the economy “will be slower to recover,” R Venkataraman, managing director at IIFL Securities, wrote in a note.(Updates with closing prices; adds IIFL analyst’s comment in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Maxing Out Your 401(k) and What to Do Next

    Max out your 401(k) each year, and be sure to get your 401(k) employer match, if you have one. And for you super savers, here are other ways to save for retirement.

  • Billionaire Saudi Family Breaks Mold on Kingdom’s Secrecy

    (Bloomberg) -- For Ahmad BinDawood, last year’s share offering in the eponymous Saudi grocery business was a chance to shape his legacy at the family firm he’s worked at since the age of eight, while cementing a $3.1 billion fortune built over the decades by his father and uncles.As the October public offering of BinDawood Holding Co. got underway, details emerged of some $76 million in previously undisclosed loans made by the Saudi company to family members. In a departure from the traditional secrecy associated with the kingdom’s family firms, Jeddah-based BinDawood revealed everything, put the IPO on hold and gave buyers the chance to take their money back.As the loans were quickly repaid, the sale resumed and eventually raised about $500 million for the family, attracting $29 billion in bids along the way.“We have to be very transparent with investors,” BinDawood said in an interview in Riyadh last month. “If there is any disclosure at any time that we need to make, we will go ahead and do it. So we took this on the shoulder and decided to announce it.”The success of the IPO has helped establish BinDawood, 37, as one of a new breed of Saudi executives rising within a corporate world that was largely off-limits to foreigners until a few years ago. What’s more, it has made him emblematic of a drive to shake up traditional ways of doing business, dovetailing with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s goal of transforming the oil-rich kingdom into a regional business hub.That mold-breaking character can even be seen inside BinDawood stores. The past few months have seen the company doing prominent Valentine’s Day and Easter promotions, a move unthinkable just a few years ago in a country that has historically adhered to a strict Wahhabist interpretation of Islam.Prince Mohammed’s commitment to reshaping the economy isn’t all working in BinDawood’s favor. A sudden decision to triple value added tax last year hit consumer spending. Higher customs duties and fees on expatriates are driving up costs for Saudi firms, too. And all at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has been stoking unemployment.“We remain cautious of near-to-mid term growth across the consumers space as market size shrinks on potential expat depopulation,” said Mehwish Zafar, a senior equity analyst at Arqaam Capital in Dubai who has a “hold” recommendation on the shares. Like-for-like sales growth will probably be negative until at least 2022, he said, with growth only coming from new store openings or acquisitions.Shares in BinDawood jumped more than 30% in the days immediately after the sale. They have since slipped back, showing as of Monday a gain of about 11.5% from the listing price.It’s a performance that has helped buttress the family’s bid to diversify into other assets while strengthening the core business, a goal identified by Ahmad BinDawood as key to avoiding the kind of strife his father feared might undermine the business as it passed to a new generation.“The majority of family businesses don’t survive the transition to the third generation, and that’s something that concerned my father a lot,” BinDawood said.Pilgrims ProgressThe rise of the BinDawood business has been some 40 years in the making. Once a small-time vendor of Arabian perfumes and groceries to pilgrims visiting the Islamic holy sites of Mecca and Medina, it is now a nationwide concern spanning supermarkets and hypermarkets, hotels and distribution centers. The grocery business alone employs more than 10,000 people across 74 stores.Ahmad BinDawood’s own destiny was sealed as soon as his father, Abdulrazzag BinDawood graduated in the 1980’s from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran. Instead of following his peers into the oil industry, he decided to join his brothers Ismail and Abdullah in their burgeoning retail trade.Which is why Ahmad found himself on the front line at such a young age. At just eight, he was helping to sell items to the pilgrims during his school holidays, envious of friends who were away avoiding Saudi Arabia’s scorching summers.“Our friends were traveling and off enjoying themselves and sometimes we would would ask: why not us?” BinDawood said. “But that experience built the passion in us to stay in the business that our father and our uncles built.”A decision to push into online shopping and delivery helped prepare the firm for lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic, but couldn’t outweigh the hit from the absence of religious tourists who were prevented from entering the kingdom for much of the year. While profit climbed almost 7% last year, it had slumped more than 53% in the fourth quarter as Saudi Arabia reimposed travel restrictions.BinDawood is still optimistic that shoppers will return as travel resumes, though how quickly pilgrims come back to Saudi Arabia in anything like their previous numbers remains uncertain.Next up may be the purchase of a rival grocery chain to expand into neighboring countries, BinDawood said. At the same time, the IPO proceeds will help further develop the BinDawood Group family office, which Ahmad’s father is now running. That fortune, which is split across several family members, is estimated at about $3.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.“The IPO had two main angles to it -- sustainability and continuity of the business first, and second the diversification for the family,” he said. “We are in the process of building the family office and bringing in the right talent.”More family businesses are likely to follow in BinDawood’s footsteps. The IPO of Saudi Aramco in 2019, which many Saudis never thought they would see, “has been a massive driver in motivating families to take their operating businesses public to help grow their enterprises and generate new wealth,” said Tayyab Mohamed, co-founder of London-based family office staffing firm, Agreus Group.For all the challenges, Ahmad BinDawood is optimistic, citing his life-long involvement in the business as a foundation for success.“Retail is embedded in our DNA now,” he said.(Updates share performance in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.