U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,896.75
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,215.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,351.00
    +3.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,788.20
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.87
    -0.24 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.60
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +1.69 (+7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2216
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1520
    -0.5880 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,404.85
    -332.56 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.39
    -7.37 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

DJSI Selects CTCI as the Most Sustainable Global Construction & Engineering Company, Second Year in a Row

·4 min read

TAIPEI, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company CTCI Corporation (TWSE: 9933) announced today that for the second year in a row it has received the top score and is the leader of its industry group (249construction & engineering companies) in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, according to S&P Global's score information. CTCI has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for the 8th consecutive year.  The achievement is a recognition on CTCI's rigorous, long-term effort in improving its corporate performance related to the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) aspects. In 2022, CTCI obtained an 86/100 best score compared with an industry average of 20/100.

CTCI Corporation has been selected by DJSI as No.1 in global corporate sustainability assessment in the construction &amp; engineering industry group. Pictured here is a group of kids who signed up for the Little Engineers Summer Camp, an educative program held annually by CTCI. (PRNewsfoto/CTCI)
CTCI Corporation has been selected by DJSI as No.1 in global corporate sustainability assessment in the construction & engineering industry group. Pictured here is a group of kids who signed up for the Little Engineers Summer Camp, an educative program held annually by CTCI. (PRNewsfoto/CTCI)

Among the three dimensions of the assessment, CTCI received the highest score in the Governance & Economic Dimension and the Social Dimension, while seeing substantial improvement in the Environmental Dimension. CTCI received full score in eight indicators, notably environmental policy & management systems, materiality, policy influence, as well as corporate citizenship & philanthropy.

"Many of our clients around the world come from the emissions-intensive sectors, such as refineries, petrochemical plants, and power plants. At CTCI, we are determined to use our engineering expertise to help clients lower their carbon footprint," said John T. Yu, CTCI Group Chairman.

"Through green technologies, green contracting, and green investment, we work with partners and suppliers along the value chain to increase sustainable impact. Our sustainable commitment is reflected in our revenue composition. The share of green projects among our revenue stream has increased by 412% over the last 7 years, jumping from 23% in 2015 to 66% in 2022," he added.

"As a leading EPC company, CTCI knows the importance of showing leadership and setting example for the industry. Every year, CTCI hosts sustainable engineering forums in Taiwan to share insights and best practices, so as to propel common growth."

"Our achievement in sustainability partly comes from the effort of our staff, who are more than ever aware of the importance of sustainability nowadays. Partly it comes from the strategies we have in place, such as incorporating net zero targets into our KPIs and establishing high-ranking ESG office and Chief Sustainability Officer."

CTCI supports the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign, which is led by the Science Based Targets initiative. Utilizing energy-saving technologies in projects that it has undertaken between 2019 and 2021, CTCI has helped clients reduce 11.7 million tons CO2e. Moreover, CTCI is committed to achieving net zero emissions at its offices by 2030 and net zero emissions at all fabrication sites by 2050.

CTCI plays an active role in corporate citizenship. Through the educational foundation— CTCI Education Foundation— that it has founded, CTCI holds regular educative programs that benefit the public, such as little engineers summer camp, CTCI ESG Award, industry-academia ESG exchange programs, and free engineering course platform "CTCI Learning". These are aligned to UN's sustainable development goals and help engage the public in sustainability. Notably, with over 250 courses in collection, CTCI Learning helps pass down four decades of CTCI engineering expertise.

CTCI is the only engineering company so far in Taiwan that has been selected for inclusion in the DJSI indices, a family of best-in-class benchmarks for investors who wish to reflect their sustainability convictions in their investment portfolios. The Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index comprises emerging market sustainability leaders as identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

About CTCI  http://www.ctci.com

CTCI (TWSE: 9933, TPEx: 5209, TPEx: 6803) is a global engineering services provider that offers a comprehensive range of services, products, and solutions. Since its founding in 1979, CTCI has strived to deliver the world's most reliable engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and project management services. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, CTCI serves the hydrocarbon, petrochemical, power, environmental, transportation, advanced technology facilities, and industrial markets. The company is Taiwan's leading EPC services provider, with about 7,000 employees in around 40 operation bases spanning across more than 10 countries. It is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ Emerging Markets Index.

For more press releases, go to: https://www.ctci.com/www/ctci2022/page.aspx?L=EN&C=0902

SOURCE CTCI

Recommended Stories

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

    The legendary investor has just posted a message that might discourage investors from buying stocks.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact, as a sign that recession might be on the horizon, November retail-sales data showed the biggest drop in over a year. The immediate result was a sudden drop in stocks across the board, but the unintended consequence may

  • Stocks Bulls Losing Support as $4 Trillion of Options Set to Expire

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls reeling from the Federal Reserve’s still-hawkish tilt are about to lose a major force that helped tamp down turbulence in US stocks during this week’s macroeconomic drama.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapAn estimated $4 trillion of options is

  • Why Western Digital Stock Crashed, and Intel and Qualcomm Followed Today

    In early trading, shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), a manufacturer of computer hard disk drives and solid state drives, plunged more than 10%. Worse, the damage seems to be spreading throughout the computer hardware industry, with shares of semiconductors specialist Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) tumbling 3.3%, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) following everyone else lower -- down 3.8%. This morning, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) downgraded Western Digital stock from neutral to sell and cut its price target 28% to just $31 a share.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”

  • Why Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft Are All Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were all sliding this morning as investors processed the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike and as investors worry that the Fed could potentially tip the economy into a recession. Making matters worse today, the latest data shows that retail sales are slowing down. As a result, Apple had fallen by 3.4%, Amazon had plunged 4%, and Microsoft had tumbled by 3.1% at 11:31 a.m. ET.

  • Stocks could face another explosion of volatility Friday as $4 trillion of options expire in ‘quadruple witching’

    Stocks have been on a wild ride this week, and conditions could still get weirder as traders brace for "quadruple witching" on Friday, when a flurry of equity options and futures contracts expire.

  • Why Verizon Stock Is Up Today

    It's been a tough year for holders of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), with fears about churn in the mobile phone market and the company's massive capital expenditures requirements in the years to come weighing on the stock. Shares of Verizon traded up as much as 2.5% on Thursday following the upgrade, on a day when the broader markets were down by a similar amount. Verizon is a major player in an increasingly commoditized business where little seems to differentiate various competitors.

  • Cathie Wood Loses Big Money On Every Stock She Owns

    Most investors at least have a few stocks they can brag about. Not so this year with Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation.

  • ‘Things will be less rosy’: Billionaire Howard Marks likes these 2 high-yield dividend stocks for protection

    With inflation rates this year reaching levels not seen since the early 1980s, and the Fed taking aggressive interests rate hikes in its attempt to tame it, these issues have been hot topics in 2022. This is a conversation unlikely to go away anytime soon, however, according to legendary investor Howard Marks. “Inflation and interest rates are highly likely to remain the dominant considerations influencing the investment environment for the next several years,” the billionaire said in a recent n

  • Stocks are closing out a dismal 2022 as the Fed fights inflation. Here’s what history says comes next.

    More than 100 years of history shows that the U.S. stock market tends to avoid booking back-to-back annual losses, according to AGF Investments.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Breaks Key Level, Apple Dives; Here's The Silver Lining

    The Nasdaq undercut key support on recession fears, with Apple tumbling. Little is working, but here's the silver lining,

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential to Buy Ahead of 2023

    This year's economic slowdown dealt a blow to technology investors, who are contending with rivers of red ink in their portfolios. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 stock market index has declined by 29% in 2022 so far, but a cohort of stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector have fared significantly worse. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), C3.ai (NYSE: AI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) each lost more than 80% of their value from their all-time high stock prices, but that might not be a fair representation of their underlying businesses, which are still growing and improving.

  • Billionaire Howard Marks says investors have ‘gone from the low-return world of 2009-21 to a full-return world,’ and it’s a ‘sea change’ from the last 40 years

    Marks became a billionaire by recognizing one of the biggest sea changes in the markets as it was happening—now he’s calling another.

  • Dow Jones Dives 700 Points After Jobless Claims, Retail Sales; Tesla Hits New Low On Elon Musk Stock Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after jobless claims and retail sales. Tesla fell as Elon Musk sold $3.5 billion of Tesla stock.

  • 10 Tesla Investors Lose $132.5 Billion From Musk's Twitter Fiasco

    Tesla investors are growing tired of Elon Musk's Twitter fiasco. And for good reason. The 10 largest investors in the electric-vehicle maker's stock, including ETF giants Vanguard, BlackRock and Musk himself, lost nearly $133 billion since Twitter's board accepted Musk's buyout on April 25, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Lost Its Charge This Week

    Goldman Sachs issued a sell rating on QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) this week, and investors are apparently heeding the advice. As of Thursday afternoon, shares of the battery manufacturer were down 10% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, due to uncertainty over whether QuantumScape will ever make good on its promise. QuantumScape is one of a handful of companies working to commercialize a solid-state battery, a technology that in theory offers a lot of upside over the lithium-ion batteries currently used to power electric vehicles.

  • Nvidia's CEO Just Gave Investors 1 Million Reasons to Sell or Buy

    In this video, I talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), some new price targets from analysts, CEO Jensen Huang triggering employee stock options, and a little revisit of Nvidia's Q3 numbers.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, and Skyworks Solutions Fell Hard Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: TSM), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) all fell hard on Thursday, dropping 2.2%, 4.1%, and 2.8%, respectively, as of 2:40 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, but since the semiconductor sector is known to be quite cyclical, virtually all chip stocks took it on the chin Thursday, as a combination of macroeconomic data points and Federal Reserve commentary sparked recession fears.

  • FTX spox O'Leary says he called SBF and demanded, 'Where is the money, Sam?'

    FTX spokesperson Kevin O'Leary described a confrontation he had with Sam Bankman-Fried after FTX's collapse, during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Wednesday.